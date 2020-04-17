Review: Fiona Apple’s Got the Bolt Raan Reduce, on Time

It’s only April, but Fiona Apple probably has already given us a good year: “Bring wood cutters, I’ve been here for a long time.” Bringing Bolt Cutters, in fact, is the title of the entire song as she complains to the line as refusing and her first song since 2012. Apple cannot tell when it hits the line, which Gillian Anderson said on the BBC. crime drama The Fall, that she will be re-recorded into the world of house arrest. But Apple has always been cautious about the nature of the culture, maximizing its interior space until it began to look like a close-up map of space.

As a young woman in the ’90s, she wrote poems about, among other things, her experiences of sexual abuse and mental illness – issues that traditionally were largely ignored until the 21st century. Critics praised her songs but mocked her with a smile; in the sequel, you get the sense that being such a talented, creative, tortured little girl in a beautiful girl’s cast throws them for a loop. 20 years later, Apple has outlived its enemies and is now living a secure life in the Venice Islands. For the company, it has its own dog, a roommate and a dog. When asked by a reporter last year, whether she saw the Hustlers movie — which included a scene where Jennifer Lopez skipped to Apple’s 1996 “Crime” – he replied, “If I’m a man with he has really left my house, ‘go away.’

The information, isn’t it, that Apple was only a handful of years ahead of the rest of us? She even did a lot of work on Bolt Cutters at home, where she teamed up with an engineer with the help of GarageBand and three other musicians (bassist Sebastian Steinberg, Amy Aileen Wood and songwriter David Garza) on guitar. ), in which she exchanged ideas with her. According to a recent report in The New Yorker, Apple laid the foundations of the album by leading a presentation party around the house, where they sang the title and said goodbye to home music. Fortunately though the author may have been split into albums, the album arrived as a message in a bottle from this route to a sea full of them. Eat Fiona Apple knows what it’s like to be on the wall with your room wall — and your skull — with plenty of time to anticipate any choices you’ve made. Fortunately for the hearing impaired by the use of electricity, we have a shortage of comfort.

Related Articles

Mountaintop Sage is a work that is far more plausible than the worst that has ever been done. Now that their culture has caught up with them, Apple has evolved in the public mind into a human hero — attracting homosexuals, reaching out to other artists struggling with mental health, and giving the contribution of their “Crime” value to refugees. In the 2018 video, she responded to a celebrity’s question about whether she still agreed with the statement that would not be widely known during protests in the ’90s:’ No hope for women. ‘ Apple patiently stated that she was a scary girl at the time and the music industry in particular has changed for the better in recent years. “We’ll be fine!” Surprised, she turned into a refreshing ecosystem. “There is always hope for women. We hope. “

This is not to say that she goes to the perfect girl. Bolt teams can be very dark. In “For her,” Apple made a striking difference on the standard “End of the Morning” with nothing but scary, awkward moments in the telephone: “Good morning, hello, morning. ! born in. ”Like most of the albums, it is a song that draws attention to his work, shifting from one sound to the next with a simple vocal. -style dance-music whose vocal folds fall in the middle of rap and R&B, and then extends into something. Finally, the fine line of “Healthy Lives” offers a smooth, angled track. the death of those who feel like a voluntary representation of healing The music reportedly originated from Apple’s wrath over Brett Kavanaugh’s case.

Her (non-literal) sympathies of Trump-era angry opponents on the album with a clear description of her past, her personality and public image. “Relay” – “Evil is a game-changing game, if one burns, turns and turns on fire” – all the appropriate comments during hate speech and hate speech but actually come from one of my teens’ notebooks Apple. She speaks to the outrage of her anger at the secret, jerks, people who present “their life as f – making a propaganda book.” (No one would be happy to hear her really, Apple is an anti-engineering culture.) However, the song decided with the genius to break the chain: ” I know if I hate you for hating me, I will enter the race. “

The Story of Pornography

Looking For Hope: Society by TIME 100 on Navigating Our New Truth

Here’s advice from Margaret Atwood, Sundar Pichai, Stephen Curry, Tsai Ing-wen and others on the effects of vomiting and diarrhea.

Bolt Cutters takes a special interest in her relationship with women. Although she asserted her husband’s condition regularly, she was also more than capable of defrauding women – especially at the beginning of her career, when she was accused of giving her daughters a chance to eat at 19 to be. tuned in to music videos. On “The Woman,” she repeated the title until the two versions became meaningless, and then dissolved into the lightning song for “beautiful women, like you / Yet again a woman I would never win.” However, Apple admits that it could be with him, say, his new girlfriends. In a slightly slow-paced tune, the title of the song opens with an elegant expression and elegance: “I thought about when I was trying to be your friend – I thought it wasn’t, but it wasn’t – he was not really. “Probably because being sympathetic to women means being empathetic to herself, she gives herself one of the following revelations:” Kill me under the table whatever you want / I won’t cover, “the song says to” Under The table. “

The recording’s dialogue tone, expressed in Apple’s powerful message delivery and in songs that explores how they are presented more often than song titles, leads to closeness. And it is re-spoken in terms of the design of the edges: the palm; parts of the cappella; sudden movement in time; words that replace painful rumors, bad motorcycles and braces with her loud croon. The sounds of nature – the roaring dogs, the people talking – and for a brief moment of silence, plummet into the mix. It’s as good as the melodies and the fun they always carry, the songs are not what you would call “beautiful.”

This makes the album a great departure for an artist whose art has been described by an elaborate, creative process created with collaborators such as the talented producer and composer Jon Brion. Yet Bolt Cutters would not be a surprise experiment in the factual or ethical truth that if it was blown it would also be wiped out. Records range from a small studio in Apple’s home to all the hidden space we’ve been stuck in these days, forced as we spend more time than usual in our heads. It gives us a good way to understand who we are and reconcile with who we are; to take charge of our worst lives and keep our best; you come out of our troublesome, wise, but still. From Fiona’s lips to God’s ears: We’ll do better.

Get Brief. Sign up to receive the great stories you need to know now.

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.