Los Angeles is a city of transplants. People who – probably – come from a place with seasons. If you’re one of these people and you’re missing out on these seasons, you should head east to the mountains for about two hours to a place called Getaway.

Getaway is located 600 meters above sea level in the San Bernardino Mountains and consists of 40 tiny houses spread across 60 hectares of towering ponderosa pines and mountain panoramas. It’s simply the opposite of living in LA.

Getaway’s mission “to give people time, space and permission to switch off” began in 2015 with their first outpost in Catskill, New York. Today there are nine locations nationwide, with the SoCal location near Big Bear being the newest.

In search of the winter season and some quiet time for writing, reading, meditating and separating, I made a solo trip to Getaway for three days and three nights. I lived the getaway mission for 72 hours by giving myself permission to get out of my everyday life, slow down and be easy. And although it wasn’t a five-star hotel stay, it turned out to be the most enjoyable thing I’ve done for myself for some time.

If you could also use a reset, you should know the following to escape to Getaway.

WELCOME TO YOUR SMALL CAB

Each getaway cabin offers 140 to 200 square feet of interior space. Small, yes, but you won’t feel cramped in the cabin thanks to the most unstable feature of any cabin: a huge window with a frame that is behind a spacious queen-size bed with white bedding and down pillows.

Overall, the tiny space offers a tremendous breakthrough by picking up “everything you need, nothing you don’t need”. There is a kitchenette with plenty of storage space, a two-burner stove, a mini fridge, a sink, utensils, dishes, cups, mugs and a saucepan and pan. This all-in-one room is equipped with a small table / desk for eating and writing, a Bluetooth speaker and air conditioning / heating. There is also a separate bathroom with proper flushing of the toilet and shower with hot water.

Outside there is a private lounge area with a fire pit, picnic table and Adirondack chairs for two. A trash can or firewood and a fire starter are also within reach, so you don’t have to bring your own. Conclusion: This is the easiest way to spend time in nature.

THERE IS NO WIFI AND THAT IS GOOD

You thought it over. “Is there Wi-Fi?” Getaway’s answer to this question was in the FAQ: “There is no WiFi and there will never be.” It is a brave step, but I welcomed it.

Think about it – when was the last time you were without WiFi? I was a lot further away where people pay thousands of dollars to withdraw and feel disconnected from the world so that they can reconnect with themselves … and there is WiFi.

Getaway, on the other hand, can help you break away from the everyday matrix much closer to home and for much less money. And frankly, if you’re professionally tied to your computer, the lack of WiFi may be the exact reason why you should choose.

Also note: Getaway is a self-catering environment. As long as employees are on site, they will only be shown if you ask for support or more supplies (towels, etc.). On the day of your check-in, you will receive a unique code as text that you can use to enter the cabin via the door keyboard. When it’s time, tidy up a bit and lock the door on the way out.

SPECIAL TOUCHES

A handwritten note and a welcome pack with important information await every guest in their cabin upon arrival.

In the welcome pack, on the back of a map of local attractions, you will find an infographic entitled “36 Ways to Escape”, asking you to provide all the things you can do without sitting on your phone. Examples include: Instructions for bathing in the forest, meditating and properly lighting a campfire.

Then there is the cell phone locker: When I saw it on the Getaway website under “Equipment”, I found that it was a safe for small items. In reality, it’s a pretty little wooden box that says “For a real escape, forget your cell phone inside”. Taking the phone out of your hand and putting it in this box is a lot harder than you think, but it feels so good. Trust me.

THE ENVIRONMENT & THINGS TO DO (OR DO NOT)

For the seasons I mentioned earlier, in these parts they offer a constantly changing list of activities. In winter, the Big Bear ski slopes are a 35-minute dive. In autumn there is an apple orchard that you can reach by car. In summer, the nearby Lake Arrowhead offers a variety of boat rental options. And as is to be expected, there are plenty of opportunities for hiking in the surrounding mountains in every season.

But here’s an idea: do nothing. Seriously. While Getaway provides all the information you need to explore the area, it does not ask you to do anything. During my three-day, three-day stay, I did no activities or excursions. Aside from walking around the property morning and evening and lighting a campfire on my last night, I never left my cabin – and it was lovely.

TO EAT AND DRINK

As already mentioned, your kitchen is equipped with all the cooking utensils you need. It will help you plan your meals, snacks, and alcohol needs in advance, and then go shopping before the trip. If you run out of something or feel like it, there are two markets with everything you need within five minutes by car.

There is also a food basket in your cabin, a getaway version of the hotel minibar. There’s everything from snacks to coffee to oatmeal to pasta and sauce for a full meal.

Bring any meat, fish, or vegetables you want to cook over your campfire (each fire pit has a grill, and you should bring the getaway recipes for the campfire).

If you get cabin fever, the city of Running Springs and a handful of casual restaurants are only five minutes away. For a local favorite, visit Lou Eddie’s in nearby Skyforest, which serves delicious fire-fried pizza and beer from the in-house microbrewery.

USE SCENARIO

Short Break Notes They accommodate many solo travelers, including those looking for an affordable retreat for self-directed writers or artists. While I was alone and planned to do it again, Getaway is suitable for all types of visitors.

Many of the people I saw during my stay were couples, and for good reason. It’s the perfect place for a little woody romance (campfire under the stars?). If you want to travel with friends, rent a collection of nearby cabins or take a trip to the getaway cabins for four that are equipped with bunk beds (also ideal for young families).

Short breaks make it difficult to come up with excuses that you shouldn't visit. If you are a student or veteran, you will receive a 15% discount. If you are an artist, you can apply for a free night's stay through the Artist Fellowship program. If you stay three or more years, you can save significant nights.