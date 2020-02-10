Review: Kilbeggan Single Pot Still is your breakfast whiskey

What we drink: Kilbeggan Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

Where it comes from: Kilbeggan, the oldest licensed distillery in Ireland, was founded in 1757 (although there was a break in the mid-20th century). The company started distilling again in 2007 and Single Pot Still is the fourth major release to be a blend of whiskey, single grain and rye.

Why we drink it: Kilbeggan loves to keep traditional Irish whiskey distillation methods alive – considering that the category was almost extinct in the 20th century from the largest in the world, the revival of 19th century methods and recipes feels innovative ,

The term “single pot still” means that this Irish whiskey is only produced in a single distillery in Ireland. The liquid is distilled twice in copper pot stills from a mixture of malted and unmalted barley and up to 5% of other grains. Here, the other grain portion of the mash contains 2.5% oats (inspired by a recipe from the late 19th century), which ultimately makes a big difference in the taste of the end product.

“For me personally, an expression for a single pot still is the most exciting because it is typically Irish,” said Michael Egan, Kilbeggan Distilling Company’s Irish whiskey brand ambassador, during the Spirit launch. “It sets us apart from the other whiskey categories, especially Scotch.”

How it tastes: Slightly fruity on the nose, Single Pot Still shows a very rich mouthfeel and is undeniably creamy on the palate. Even if the mashbill only contains 2.5% oats, this is a whiskey that I would drink for breakfast. During my tastings, “oatmeal” kept popping through my head. Warning: There is little bite or spice here, even at a slightly higher than the usual 43% content. Overall, this is an ideal sipper for cold days. The mind is delicious but soft; It would get lost in a cocktail, but it works on its own. Especially when it is 9 a.m.

Funny fact: The smoothness of Irish whiskey can be partly attributed to the country’s climate. It doesn’t get incredibly hot or bitterly cold, so the stored liquid has a more even ripening process.

Where can you get it: Kilbeggan Single Pot Still is one Limited Release, released this month with a suggested retail price of $ 44.99 (750 ml).