Review of episode 4 Westworld season 3: The Mother of Exiles reveals everything

The mother of exiles is a revealing title because the huge question was answered (photo: HBO)

* Warning: this post contains spoilers for the third season of Westworld *

Westworld rarely gives us answers, just more questions.

But the third season has sworn to give up the program a little, and so far his journey from the park to the real world has come a long way to throw much of its mystery and make it more accessible to the average viewer.

So now, halfway, we can see that Westworld is finally keeping its promise – The Mother Of Exiles gave way and finally gave us the much-needed answer to the puzzle that has been harassing fans since the end of the second season.

But before we can deal with this revelation – which of course comes in the final moments – there was a lot to love about this week episode.

Most important, of course, was the reappearance of a man in black (Ed Harris), who had been missing since the second season, when he tried to find out if he was still human or host.

The internal confusion he felt caused his daughter’s death with her own hands, and this is obviously a crime that is still haunting him – we will catch up with William in the gilded corridors of his ruined residence, on the verge of suicide.

He returned to fight by Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), who needs his support to overpower Delos’s management and stop his takeover by the sinister Serac (Vincent Cassel).

A threat is coming from Serac (photo: HBO)

After the best performance of her career last week, it’s good to see Marvel’s star Tessa play her role as the host again, Charlotte, who now controls the events around her again.

The same can be said about Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), who this week, we see him trying to rob a virtual bank with his new side kick Caleb (Aaron Paul) in a high-stakes sequence that radiates the Olympic pool of adrenaline in a scene that … consists of three people sitting at a desk and talking. Once again, it’s a great reminder that Westworld’s science-fiction vision is better than any other program at the moment.

The fourth episode is the moment when for the first time all the stories of the season begin to converge, because we also get along with Maeve (Thandie Newton), which aims to hunt Dolores on the order of Serac.

In a great memory of her solo episode Akane no Mai (still, in the eyes of these reviewers, the best episode the show has ever produced), she discovers that the host Shogun World Musashi (Hiroyuki Sanada) has also been implanted in the human world, overlapping as Yakuza mafia boss.

It is here, after the fight with the samurai sword (of course), all the networks that have shot the series in the last four episodes finally begin to level up again.

After some skilful editing, we see that both Maeve and The Man In Black are aware that Musashi and Charlotte are not what they seem – in fact, their consciousness has been replaced by another host from the park. But Dolores did not save five others, she copied her mind five times.

These hosts are not the people we have already contacted – be it Teddy or Doctor Ford – they are copies of Dolores.

For the program that made the analysis and philosophy of free will and the meaning of true consciousness, this next stunning development – literally took your breath away.

More: Westworld







Key moments

A jump at high stakes in which Dolores and Caleb don’t have to get up from the chairs Ed Harris returns as William, the Black Man A stunning recent revelation that Dolores implanted five different hosts with copies of her own mind

Verdict

In the end, by giving us much-needed answers, the Mother of Exiles makes skillful work with the main secrets of Westworld in the third season, and also raises interesting theological questions about consciousness and free will.

When the stories of Dolores, Charlotte, Maeve and Bernard begin to converge, this sign halfway makes fans happy with some of the revelations – but they will have to stay as the approaching war between the hosts and people approaches.

Season 3 Westworld will take place on Mondays at 21:00 on Sky Atlantic.

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.

MORE: Westworld season 3: 5 questions that we have after episode 3 from the real identity of Charlotte Hale to the mole Delos

MORE: Season 3 Westworld provides a surprising crossover of the Game Of Thrones character with unexpected scenes and twists that allow HBO epics to connect