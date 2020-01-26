Review of the Boston Bruins pre-All-Star break performance

We are well past the half of the season, but with the Bruins on break for nine long days, it is a good time to give some figures.

This is of course a subjective exercise. Expectations play a role in which figure a player gets. A version that gives a B for one player is a C for the other. And if these numbers aren’t hard enough for you, remember that this is a team that has collected the second most points in the National Hockey League. There won’t be many flunkies at such a club.

To get a mark, a player must have played 20 games. The GM receives a figure in the final report card. It makes no sense to spend one until after the trading deadline.

Off we go:

forwards

David Pastrnak: A + – Connor McDavid may create some space in the Hart Trophy race, but Pastrnak is still the leader of the Rocket Richard. His attacking arsenal has grown in diversity and at the age of 23 he can still get better.

Patrice Bergeron: A – Bergeron is just a hair under one point per game. He has a face-off win percentage of 58.2. He is still just as skilled in the power play as in the penalty kill. At 34 Bergeron is still playing at a high level.

Brad Marchand: A – He started on fire and sometimes supported this team. But while he’s still in the top 10 in scoring, Marchand has had a rough few weeks with the puck. He has one empty net goal in 10 games. The rest should do him good.

David Krejci: B + – There is another revolving door on the right and in his last game he centered a whole new line. But he still produces. His 12-22-34 in 42 games is a bit out of pace with the 73 points he achieved last year, but the 33-year-old is still an impact player.

Charlie Coyle: B – The score comes and goes, as usual with Coyle, but his size and strength on the puck are great assets for this team. He had several linemates and bounced from center to wing to center, but he performed reasonably well wherever he went.

Jake DeBrusk: B – The scoring wing is aimed upwards, but you cannot ignore the slow start – only one goal in the first dozens of games. With 15 goals, this pure scorer should easily score 20 goals for the second time in his three-year NHL career. But if he wants to take his game to the next level, he must refuse to accept the streakiness in his game.

Danton Heinen: C + – Parts of his game will forever be undervalued. He is an intoxicating player on which he does not score well. But it becomes increasingly clear that unless something drastic happens to him, he will not be a reliable scorer.

Anders Bjork: C + – Just like DeBrusk, Bjork seems to be heading in the right direction, but his production (8-7-15 in 43 games) is just OK. But although Heinen seems to have set his ceiling, the feeling here is that there is a lot of room for growth in Bjork, who has already played more NHL games this year than in one of his first two injured pro-seasons.

Sean Kuraly: C + – Kuraly is in the habit of getting stronger as the season progresses and it was a slow start for him, with the planned fourth line sporadically playing together early in the beginning. If the B’s have to have a reliable control line, Kuraly will be in the middle of it.

Joakim Nordstrom: C – There may not be a braver shot-blocker in the league, but injuries prevented him from taking care of himself early in the season. He was also considered healthy in the last game.

Par Lindholm: C – He is the perfect 13th forward. Lindholm can sit on the ninth floor for three weeks and then board and deliver a professional, competent performance when someone is injured.

Chris Wagner: C – Wagner, who signed a three-year extension earlier this season, did not have the same impact as last year, when he scored 12 goals and regularly caused damage. The analytical people are pooh-pooh plus / minus, but minus-10 cannot be a good thing.

Brett Ritchie: F – Given a great opportunity to play in the top 9, and on some nights top 6, Ritchie never consistently used his 6-foot-4 frame to reach the net and eventually landed it in Providence. Maybe it was unfair to start by expecting that he could do the job with his limited resume and that’s on management, but a pretty good chance was wasted.

David Backes: Incomplete – With the odds stacked, Backes prepared as well as possible to compete for a place and then got a new concussion. He hardly played after that, only 16 games in total this season. The last two matches he played nine days later in New Jersey and against Winnipeg, he was not noticeable, not good for a player in the style of Backes. After being abandoned last week, he may have played his last game for the B’s.

Karson Kuhlman: incomplete – A broken leg has limited him to 11 games, but he seems ready for a good stretch run.

Zach Senyshyn, Paul Carey, Jack Studnicka, Brendan Gaunce, Cam Hughes, Trent Frederic, Peter Cehlarik, Paul Carey, Anton Blidh: incomplete – The “Bleeder” legend only grew after his only competition in Boston.

Defense

Brandon Carlo: A – Carlo has only built on his excellent play-off run and has become an excellent shutdown defender. He has even added a bit of offense to his game. The 16 points that he achieved this year are the same number that he has registered in the last two years.

Torey Krug: A- – Krug has not been influenced by an uncertain future. He missed eight games due to an injury, but he is still on pace for his fourth consecutive season of 50 points. He is also very much part of the leadership group of this team.

Zdeno Chara: B + – No, he is not the same Norris Trophy candidate he once was, but he is still a player for which other teams have to play. At 42 and with a surgically repaired jaw, he treated a little more than his share of dirty work. Like some of the other veterans, he was able to recharge the batteries during this nine-day break.

Charlie McAvoy: C + – Sometimes we have to remind ourselves that McAvoy is the best defender of an elite team and he is only 22 years old. And there have been games in which he has been an absolute horse this year. But he is said to be a great all-round defender and he has just had a bad offensive year. His confidence in the blue line of the O-zone currently looks rather low.

Matt Grzelcyk: C + – It went pretty well with the third defender and then Connor Clifton was injured. That forced Grzelcyk or John Moore to the right and it led to a bad mix. He is one of a handful of regulars who has received the healthy scratch treatment.

Connor Clifton: C – The boy they call Cliffy has had some moments this year, but not enough. He has two goals and no assists. Because he knew he was not too much a river boat gambler, he sometimes tamed his game a little too much. Yet he made a decent third combination with Grzelcyk.

John Moore: incomplete – It is not easy to jump on the moving train of an NHL season and Moore has had his ups and downs.

Steven Kampfer: Incomplete – For the work he was asked to do – sit for a long time and then be ready to jump into the breach – he did as well as could be expected.

Jeremy Lauzon: incomplete – If he can build on his only game, that would offer many opportunities for GM Don Sweeney on the deadline.

Urho Vaakanainen: Incomplete – The development of the first rounder of 2017 remains zigzagging.

Goalies

Tuukka Rask: A – – He has had a few blips this year – the inflated four-goals lead to Florida among them – but otherwise he has been very good. Rask’s .925 savings percentage is better than his career average (.921). Until he lifts a Stanley Cup, he always has his opponents, but he is a damn good keeper.

Jaroslav Halak: B – Halak looked more like a backup than the 1B he spent most of his time in Boston. There have been some terribly soft goals. He fought through it a few times and won, a few times he didn’t.

Trainer

Bruce Cassidy: A- – Cassidy is currently looking for solutions, but he deserves a lot of credit for reaching this team after the long term last year. Three years after work, he remains a coach who is open to different options and someone who is willing to tell some harsh truths.