Review: Taylor Swifts Miss Americana

Taylor Swift describes the process that led her to express herself politically in Miss Americana, an inconsistent documentary that provides a glimpse behind the scenes of the upbringing and growing up of the singer, and occasionally feels like a celebrity reality Series feels like you might find one! or Bravo.

Director Lana Wilson draws from the home video and documents how Swift grew up as an entertainer and “became the person everyone wanted from me”, as she puts it in the direct-to-camera interviews.

She also discusses the unhealthy aspects of this existence, from the dangers associated with “life for the approval of strangers” to the discovery of an eating disorder. Overcoming the latter requires “changing the channel in our brain”.

Taylor Swift in her Netflix document “Miss Americana”. (Netflix)

So far, so familiar, in relation to the rich and often self-serving stock of documentaries used to humanize stars. This includes Swift playing with a kitten.

Swift also remembers the much-discussed incident when Kanye West interrupted her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards 2009 – a “pretty formative experience for me” – and the challenges of living under the camera commentators discuss and say : “Sometimes it just gets loud.”

Kanye West crashes Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York. (Getty)

Miss Americana really only finds her voice in the second half of the 85-minute film – and plays a central role in its creation. This is the moment when Swift decides on the objections of some related parties to take a public position in the 2018 mid-term elections and to support democratic candidates in Tennessee.

Swift broke its political silence during the 2018 midterm elections in the United States. (Netflix)

Swift explains her initial aversion to political conflict, citing an upbringing that taught her: “A nice girl doesn’t force people’s opinions.” The warning example of the Dixie Chicks who paid a price for criticizing President Bush is also being discussed.

However, what Miss Americana is really trying to show is not only the aspect of celebrity life, but also the feeling of liberation that comes with speaking and the need for artists – especially women – to take risks and reinvent themselves.

In the late 20s, when the campaign segment was turned (she recently turned 30), Swift clearly enjoys the freedom to “no longer feel silent”. She cites her desire to “be on the right side of history” while dismissing Republican Marsha Blackburn’s policies (who eventually won Tennessee’s Senator race) as “trumps in wigs”.

Miss Americana signals an important new phase in her life and career. (Netflix)

Wherever you stand on Swift’s politics, this part of the film sets Miss Americana apart from a host of other projects that aim to pull back the curtain – usually in a carefully managed way – for the lives of the rich and famous.

The voice that comes through loud and clear is an artist who feels more comfortable with both her private and her public side and who, as her predecessors said, is not satisfied with keeping her mouth shut and singing.

Miss Americana premiered on Netflix on January 31.

Review by Brian Lowry, CNN

