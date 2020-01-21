Review: The MW07 Plus from Master & Dynamic convinces with optics and performance

The new MW07 Plus from Master & Dynamic offers up to 40 hours of playing time

Master & Dynamic

How do you improve your favorite thing?

In the case of Master & Dynamic, the audio brand has significantly increased battery performance and added noise cancellation to the MW07 earphones that we raved about more than a few times.

On the surface, it is difficult for you to tell the difference between the new ones MW07 Plus and the original MW07 that we know and love (remember, the originals have won a Red Dot Award for product design).

So we tested the new model for a few days to see if the interior was worth the (modest) price increase.

The facility:

The MW07 Plus comes in a small box with a canvas bag, three fit wings and five different earmolds, a USB-C charging cable, a USB adapter and a charging bag that looks, weighs and feels just like the original MW07 feels . I plugged it in over the weekend to charge it, and the following Monday found that there was a tiny piece of plastic on each earphone that prevented the buds from getting power, I took it off and tried again. I’m an idiot.

For the recording, the earphones should reach the full 10 hours of the initial playing time after only 40 minutes of charging – the numbers of the predecessor model were a full 3.5 hours of charging after 90 minutes. After my tests, I can’t contest every figure.

Setting up was a breeze, and reading and understanding the instructions for all the functions might take a minute.

The specifications:

10mm beryllium driver

Bluetooth 5.0

100 ft connectivity

IPX5 water resistance

Weight: 84g (case), 9g (each headphone)

Made from handmade acetate and stainless steel

Two beam-shaping microphone arrays

Three listening modes

What works:

The new active noise canceling feature has completely shielded the outside world, unlike other earphones I’ve tried that have the same promise. Given the fact that the earbuds are already keeping your surroundings at bay quite well, this comes as no surprise. (Side note: I have no idea if the ANC function is discharging the battery at a significant rate. I found that I didn’t have to use it often.)

These still look good and feel light. No changes there.

The pairing with my phone was immediate.

I used the earphones for several days and only charged them via the case that I had once plugged in. I have never seen a drop in performance, which I certainly cannot say about previous MW07s.

What kind of work:

The other new function, the Ambient Listening Mode, provides a lot of outside noise, especially with wind and cars. I didn’t really feel like I needed it, but you might prefer if you need to stay alert (or hear your boss walking down the hall).

There are more earphones for the Plus model, and yet I haven’t found one that fits as perfectly as the previous model. This depends entirely on your ears, but with five size options, you are likely to get a level of comfort you like.

What needs work:

The older MW07 seemed to have more “pizzazz” (sorry for the technical problems). I had to raise the volume of the Plus model a bit to get the same listening experience as I heard with the original MW07. Overall, it was still a clear and crisp audio experience, but I’m worried that offering three modes and the extra battery power could have affected some of the dynamics I’m used to.

How about an option for a wireless charger, similar to what the new Beoplay E8 3rd Gen offers?

Quick note:

There is also a sportier version of the MW07 called MW07 Go, which is currently for sale at Bloomingdale. Not quite as good looking, but still colorful and a good sound experience (and better for use during exercise or in bad weather).

What others say:

8.3 / 10. The build quality is not getting better, but ANC could use a boost. – SoundGuys

4,5 / 5. While other headphones ultimately sound better or have a better ANC, the MW07 Plus offers a balanced package of form, function and sound. – TechRadar

86/100. Some of the best sounding earphones you can find today. – Engadget

What we say

The MW07 Plus is a pure game changer for its battery, which offers ten times more power than the previous model. You can travel for a few days without worrying about a fee.

The Plus also maintains the good looks and user-friendly controls of the previous model, adding two new sound modes that aren’t 100% required, but can definitely improve your audio experience.

My only hesitation here is a somewhat unusual fit – which in turn could simply be due to the fact that I am getting used to different sizes of earplugs – and above all the sound. It’s good and well rounded, but I shouldn’t have to increase the volume to a maximum just to get a level of noise comparable to the previous earbuds.