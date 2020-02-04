Review: Torien is the rare NYC restaurant where you can enjoy your meal

The new Manhattan spot by Yoshiteru Ikegawa is a welcome addition to the New York food menu.

Liz Clayman

There is this place in New York City that I don’t want to name because I really enjoy it. It is open late in a part of town where after 10 there are not many options. The cocktails are good and the food does the trick. It’s a hot place to grab when you get one. So of course the service works at a certain pace. It’s a very New York thing: sales. The name of the game is to get you in and out as quickly as possible so they can get another table. The place you eat has a system, and if you mess up the system in any way, you will no doubt find that your server walks past your table every few minutes and does something to let you know that they want you.

There are many weird little passive-aggressive ways in which restaurants keep this system going. One of the reasons for me is that you find out in one place that you have to place your full order, like in the restaurant in the paragraph above. Without saying too much, the place I’m talking about doesn’t serve great dishes that take a long time to prepare. They are small dishes that can be eaten at a leisurely pace. Again, the place where I don’t have a name is delicious, but when the waiter told us to place our entire order at once, I looked at it and said, “But what I type in may not be enough. I want to make sure I’m full when I leave. “That should make sense, right?

However, this is not a manifesto about the things that annoy me when eating in New York City. Instead, this is an appreciation. A love letter to a place that takes a slow pace. A restaurant that’s new in the US but a favorite in Japan. An experience that in my opinion every gourmet should have when dining in New York: I am talking about Torien.

Yoshiteru Ikegawa is a legend in his homeland. Hoping to get a seat in his Michelin-starred Torishiki restaurant in Tokyo, I visited almost every religious facility I could last year and prayed with all my might, but the Almighty went through my tricks. I was not rewarded.

Or was I?

Poultry is the name of the game at Torien (Jason Diamond for InsideHook)

Ikegawa’s Noho spot may not be in Tokyo, but he made his debut last month in a city obsessed with food like no other in the world. At $ 150 for a 13-course meal, it promises something to talk about. New Yorkers love to talk about the price when it comes to meals. It is so expensive, you could say. But if it is worth it, the other person will ask. Usually the answer is “no”, but the truth is that I pay so much for the rest that I know I don’t have to hurry to enjoy my meal. It’s crazy, isn’t it?

I would say yes, but every moment I spent in my seat watching Manhattan’s new yakitori masters at work was pretty happy. From the umeboshi-sour cocktail I started with to the opening salvo – a chicken thigh with just a hint of char – I knew that the next two hours would be all I wanted, and then a little more.

Poultry is the name of the game at Torien. If you are traveling through Japan, it will not be long before you learn how to put a piece of chicken on a skewer. You think it’s so easy, but then you see the care and dedication, the quick spinning of a fan to bring just the right amount of smoke into the air, the fine salting that makes it look like every stain is up to something Destination and you start to understand what makes Yakitori so beautiful.

Tofu with micro greens was a nice middle course (Jason Diamond)

And while the hearts were plump and the skin had just the right amount of dose, it was the shiitake – flowery, smoky, and downright fleshy – that was the standout feature of the entire meal. I’ve been talking about it ever since. I keep telling people that it is worth the money just for the mushroom and that these powerful little mushrooms ended up making the duck breast look out of place. Every chicken bite was outstanding, but I’m still thinking about this shiitake.

Will Torien change the way New Yorkers eat out? Very doubtful. We long for a kind of chaos and a fast pace. Instead, this Japanese transplant can serve as a fortress of loneliness. If we need to recharge, if we need a little time for ourselves to enjoy a meal in a quiet, contemplative setting, there is this new, very welcome addition to the Manhattan Food Map, which is already one of the hottest places in the world City becomes.

Note: Torien’s March seats are now available from Resy. They tend to book quickly.