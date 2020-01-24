Review: “What Did Jack Do?” is a Noir sky dream

Monday saw the surprise release on Netflix of a short film by famous director David Lynch. From the reputation of “Twin Peak”, Lynch is known for his surrealistic sensibilities. “What Did Jack Do?” In each “Lamp.”

The short film focuses on an interrogation between a police officer and a monkey. Yes, the murder suspect is a Capuchin named Jack. The plot focuses on the exchange that follows the detective, played by Lynch, and Jack’s catch at a train station due to a train delay. What comes next is a classic inaccuracy of noir films full of pseudo-philosophical diversions and hard boiled clichés.

Technique is central to creating something so unique

To create the unique energy of “What Did Jack Do?”, Lynch balances the visual effects old and new. The coating of a human mouth on the face of the monkey reminds of the effects of the late 90’s and early ’00’s. Using effects full of film tones over high definition black and white cameras, Lynch creates what feels like the most mind blowing movie from the 40’s.

The treatment is extremely stylistic and is another factor that plays into the feel of an old film. The static camera that flips back and forth between characters during interrogation adds to the intensity of the film, eliminating the most dynamic camera we are used to today.

The soundscape also adds to the classic movie effect. Before Jack breaks out into a staged song – a scene that adds to the surrealism giving a nod to the era of noir films – there is a notable lack of music. There is no dramatic score to add to the tone, there are just the tiny vocals and the intense sounds of a train station in the background.

Jack’s voice is another element that creates a disconnected sense of time. The configurations set in the voice of the actor (probably Lynch himself) give Stephen Hawking’s tones a more natural feel. The combination of the voice, the astonishing, though sometimes ridiculous, deep mouth and the adorable, wet eyes of Cappuccino make your brain ask “what do I see?”

Okay, but really. What happens?

The window is secondary in style and technique to ‘What Did Jack Do?’ The short film is an exercise in the atmosphere, something Lynch does perfectly. You can smell cigarettes and iced coffee through your TV. In a remarkable way, Lynch made a film that feels truly timeless, but not in the classic sense of the word. The short film truly lacks a timing marker, incorporating a powerful noir vibe with a cynical contemporary appreciation. It’s like a movie neutralized by a parallel universe.

It’s hard to quantify something that is so unique and seemingly lacks a message. This short film is not for everyone, but it definitely achieves its goals in stunning fashion. The movie isn’t trippy in the traditional sense, but it’s definitely mind-boggling. It’s a dream of noir fever movie. Personally I rate 7/10 and suggest to follow. if not for style appreciation and execution, then just for “wtf?” from all these.