[reviews:-woods-skipping-honda-basic-for-2nd-straight-year]



FILE Photo: February 14, 2020 Pacific Palisades, California, Usa Tiger Woods hits from the fourteenth hole tee box during the second spherical of the The Genesis Invitational golf event at Riviera Region Club. Necessary Credit history: Gary A. Vasquez-United states of america These days Sporting activities

February 22, 2020

Tiger Woods has made the decision not to participate in in up coming week’s Honda Common, passing on the party near his South Florida residence for the next straight 12 months, in accordance to several media experiences.

There was no dedication from Woods by the 3 p.m. ET deadline Friday to enjoy at Palm Beach Gardens’ PGA National. He also passed on becoming a member of the industry at this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship.

On Sunday, Woods hinted at what his upcoming plan would glimpse like after his last-location end (11-in excess of-par 295) at the Genesis Invitational among players who designed the cut.

“I was just off, it occurs,” claimed Woods, who has been bothered by a “stiff” back again. “I’m off and I obtained a chance to have the 7 days off this 7 days (passing on the WGC-Mexico Championship) and do a tiny prep, a minor practicing, some training, be at residence and all good factors.”

Beside the Genesis, Woods has performed in only one other formal event in 2020 — the Farmers Insurance coverage Open up, exactly where he tied for ninth. If his again improves, the Jupiter Island resident could maybe be all set for the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Gamers Championship just before defending his title at the Masters on April 9-12.

His final victory on the tour came at the inaugural ZOZO Championship in Chiba, Japan, in October, when he tied Sam Snead’s PGA Tour report of 82 career titles.

–Field Level Media