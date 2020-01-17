Revised Fresno jar ordinance on final vote

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Unless something dramatic happens, it looks like the city of Fresno will be hosting its first legal clinics later this year.

Just weeks after Mayor Lee Brand canceled the Fresno jar ordinance, council members voted on Thursday to give business owners the right to open cannabis operations in the city.

“Instead of overriding the veto, we met with the mayor and the police chief and made some minor changes which they fully support,” said Fresno city council president Miguel Arias.

Among the changes, city leaders agreed to be more in line with the mayor’s recommendations and the revised provisions of the Pottery Store Safety Ordinance.

“Things like panic buttons will always be necessary, but instead of going to the police, they will go to a private security company so as not to overload our police,” said Arias.

The revised order will also require clinics to keep security footage for 90 days instead of just a week.

Thursday’s vote was adopted with a 5-2 margin.

Council member Mike Karbassi voted against.

His biggest concern, he says, is for adults who buy grass legally but then get behind the wheel under the influence.

“Until we have a breathalyzer or swab test that could go to court, the police rely on sobriety tests on the ground, so I’m really concerned about public safety about it. If we can answer it, I can vote yes, “said Karbassi.

The pot ordinance requires an additional approval vote before it can take effect in 30 days.

The board is expected to meet again on January 30.

“I anticipate the same vote that we had today, which is overwhelming support from this council to adopt the final rules allowing us to respect the schedule and to be able to grant licenses and have legal activities in matters of cannabis by this year, “said Arias.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.