Revival of Disney’s “Aida” for the premiere at the Paper Mill Playhouse in N.J.

February 1 (UPI) – A new production of Disney’s stage musical Aida will premiere in New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse in 2021.

The Elton John-Tim Rice Show will have a limited engagement Tuesday through March 7th and then an North American tour with stops in Charlotte, New York, Chicago, Fort Worth, Texas, Los Angeles, Nashville, Philadelphia and Washington, DC kick off.

“Paper Mill Playhouse is both excited and honored to be a partner in this important redesign Aida“Mark S. Hoebee, producer of Paper Mill Playhouse, said in a statement on Friday:” We are delighted to welcome Thomas Schumacher and Disney Theatrical Productions back to the Paper Mill Playhouse. Work with another great piece of theater with this great creative team together. Aida will definitely be an unforgettable event. ”

Schele Williams – a member of the original Broadway ensemble – will lead the revival.

“Aida is the compelling story of star-cross lovers who belong to hostile nations and are torn between their contradicting loyalties to their countries and to each other, “says a press release.” Aida shows that we have the power to change history, but only if we make bold decisions and accept our fate. “

The original show ran 2000-04 and played Heather Headley, Adam Pascal and Sherie René Scott.

The casting for the new production is expected to be announced later this year.