Revolut offers high-interest savings products

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Global financial services startup Revolut is offering UK customers an interest rate of 1.35 percent VRE with the new Savings Vaults product announced on Thursday (January 23).

Revolut offers the new savings solution in collaboration with the London FinTech Flagstone. Savings accounts are FSCS-protected up to £ 85,000 through Paragon Bank.

“Interest rates have been tiny in recent years and this has directly affected the ways people have to save money. With the introduction of Savings Vaults, we can now offer our UK customers one of the most competitive tariffs in the country with complete flexibility and security, ”said Nik Storonsky, founder and CEO of Revolut.

“For us, this is another step towards our goal of democratizing the financial services industry and adding much greater value than traditional banks,” he added. “With the start of 2020, we are offering our customers a variety of new products and services that will allow them to spend, save and manage their money more effectively.”

Savings Vaults are initially offered to metal customers, followed by premium and standard customers.

Deposits with an interest rate of 1.35 percent are limited. Interest is paid every day, there is no minimum deposit and withdrawals can be made at any time.

With the savings solution, Revolut customers can also save their small change by rounding up their card payments. Users can also deposit money through regular and “one time payments” and convert their existing deposits into savings accounts.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) estimates that 33 percent of UK consumers’ cash is in savings accounts that were opened more than five years ago. The interest rate is 0.82 percent below the newer offer.

Savings Vaults is the latest solution in Revolut’s Vaults feature, introduced in April 2018. Around 6,000 new vaults are opened every day. Over 2.5 million vaults with a total of £ 1 billion in deposits have been opened.

Revoluts Metal accounts are offered for a monthly subscription of £ 12.99. Benefits include trading stocks without commission fees, unlimited foreign exchange, worldwide travel and health insurance, and free ATM withdrawals up to £ 600 per month. One-way virtual cards are also offered as another weapon to fight fraud with e-commerce cards.

In October Revolut expanded its partnership with Mastercard and started in the USA. The company’s global expansion plans include Australia, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, Brazil and Mexico.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

With a view to reducing costs to improve cash flow, 85 percent of US companies plan to make real-time payments within three years. However, some companies believe that there are technical obstacles in the way. By doing January 2020 Make real-time payments a reality studyPYMNTS interviewed more than 500 financial managers to investigate what is required to put RTP’s interests into practice. We have learned the following: