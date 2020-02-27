reward-offered-in-naperville-identification-theft-situation

Law enforcement in west suburban Naperville are in search of to determine a female who allegedly stole someone’s id to withdraw cash from the victim’s lender account.

Naperville Criminal offense Stoppers are featuring a reward of $one,000 for facts on a girl who deposited two checks into the victims financial institution account and then withdrew the dollars, in accordance to a assertion from Naperville law enforcement.

She allegedly deposited two checks totaling more than $900 Dec. 18, 2019 at Chase Bank branches at 2365 N. Farnsworth Ave. and 1188 N. Eola Rd. in Aurora, according to the assertion.

Everyone with info is requested to simply call Naperville Criminal offense Stoppers at 630-420-6006.