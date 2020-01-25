Reward points for cash-back returns and e-vouchers are very important to e-wallet users in Malaysia

As more and more consumers become aware of and use mobile wallets, retailers are seeing the benefits of accepting mobile payments thanks to the recent upswing the government has achieved with the digital RM30 as part of the e-Tunai Rakyat initiative. – Bernama picture

JOHOR BARU, January 25 – The use of e-wallets in the country is increasing as not only are more people aware of digital wallets, but more locations and websites also accept them as a form of payment.

As more and more consumers become aware of and use mobile wallets, retailers are seeing the benefits of accepting mobile payments thanks to the recent upswing the government has achieved with the digital RM30 as part of the e-Tunai Rakyat initiative.

Only Huddha Zamlee, 36, a consumer who met in the city, found that the use was not only convenient, but also inexpensive.

She said that since she started paying with the electronic wallet for parking and other purchases last year, she has redeemed many reward points for discounts on grocery and movie ticket purchases.

“I use Touch’ n Go eWallet, Boost, and Maybank QRPay apps because the reward points I earn through purchases with these apps can be redeemed to receive different coupons, “she said.

A real estate agent named V. Ragunath [37] told Bernama that he had been using E-Wallet for half a year and found that it was not only convenient to use, but also inexpensive.

“I usually use the e-wallet application when I pay in restaurants and gas stations. I use two e-wallet applications, Touch nGo and GrabPay, ”he said to Bernama here at The Kittengi restaurant today.

Ragunath, who had received RM30 e-cash from the government a few days ago, now recommended that friends and relatives use the e-wallet.

Meanwhile, N.Venugopal, 65, who owns The Kitenggi, said he noticed a significant increase in cashless transactions in his restaurant.

His restaurant, which specializes in South Indian cuisine, has been offering cashless services via the QRPay platforms Touch n ‘Go, Boost, GrabPay and Maybank since the middle of last year.

“I choose popular e-wallet platforms that offer a fast payment system,” he said.

Syarifah Attan, director of the beauty and health business at Watson, 42, said that about 50 percent of customers in the store use e-wallet payments.

“Customers typically buy items in bulk, typically in excess of RM 200, to earn significant cashback points.

She said that Watsons is currently running an action to return RM15 to customers who buy RM 100 goods in the form of e-vouchers. – Bernama