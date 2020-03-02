[REX BROWN On Hypothetical PANTERA Tribute Tour: ‘I’m In’]

Rex Brown states that he is up for teaming up with Philip Anselmo and Zakk Wylde for a exclusive tour celebrating the audio of PANTERA.

Brown manufactured the comment in reaction to an interview “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott‘s longtime girlfriend Rita Haney gave very last thirty day period in which she explained she would “absolutely” be in favor of Anselmo, Brown and Wylde embarking on these a trek.

Eight days soon after BLABBERMOUTH.Net very first released Haney‘s remarks, Brown took to his Twitter to produce: “I wanna make guaranteed that ppl fully grasp what I’m about to tweet.. It can be not up to Rita to say what will materialize, only what Philip & I say…I’m in!! Dig?!?!?”

Rita talked about the likelihood of the former PANTERA users and the OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist having to pay tribute to Dimebag and his brother Vinnie Paul Abbott even though speaking to “The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show” on the purple carpet of the Ronnie James Dio 10th Memorial Awards Gala on February 20 at the Avalon in Los Angeles.

She said: “I don’t imagine there could be a PANTERA reunion, but I believe that his two remaining brothers, Rex and Philip, if they desired to honor Darrell and Vinnie, as much as exactly where I’m coming from and what I consider Darrell would consider — since he was the most forgiving human being that I know — I believe that that he would be honored. It can be form of a cliché to say, but he truly would be grateful that he intended that a lot to them. And I think if they wanna honor their fallen brothers with a tribute, I believe that that’s terrific. But as significantly as hoping to say set PANTERA back jointly, PANTERA tribute, this and that, no — that’s distasteful with out those people other men. But I consider as a tribute, it would be a actually good point. Due to the fact I know, from a fan’s point, if I hadn’t been equipped to see them participate in or listen to those music — the tunes, they indicate so substantially to me I can consider [they do to] other individuals as nicely. I assume it is really wonderful that they can at minimum see it carried out, and by folks that genuinely really like ’em. So, yeah, I feel it would be a seriously great matter.”

When questioned to make clear if she would “be ok with a tour,” she responded: “I absolutely would. I’d wanna be at each individual present. [Laughs]”

Very last 12 months, Anselmo advised Chile’s Humo Negro that he would think about obtaining together with Wylde and Brown and executing PANTERA‘s typical tracks in concert. “Effectively, Zakk is a busy male,” he claimed. “He does his very own band, he does stuff with Ozzy and all that stuff. We spoke about it probably one time. And I feel everybody — everyone — is… I guess they’re like me. Hold an open up intellect about it. We’ll see. But I know from all the tricky get the job done with [Anselmo‘s] THE ILLEGALS [project] below to make these tunes ideal, all of us, we would have to just take time off and seriously follow with each other and get all the things fantastic. So it is really a ton of perform. And I am carrying out a whole lot of bands, gentleman, right now. [But] if all the things was lined up, I would do it — confident. Fuck yeah! Why not?”

Zakk was also open up to the strategy, telling “The Cassius Morris Display” last October: “When Saint Vinnie was nonetheless around, they ended up chatting about it then. I signify, the way I normally appeared at it is it’s a PANTERA celebration and an honor. I necessarily mean, every night time I’m participating in with Ozz, we honor Saint Rhoads [late Ozzy guitarist Randy Rhoads]. I am enjoying the Randy stuff each individual evening, and I’m blessed and it is really an honor to do it. Essentially, we’re having to pay tribute to Randy each individual night — holding his music alive.

“If we got jointly and we ended up carrying out it, it would be like… I just look at it like if Eric Clapton went out and was with Mitch [Mitchell, Jimi Hendrix‘s drummer] and Noel [Redding, Hendrix‘s bass player] and singing and taking part in Jimi‘s tunes, and he’s honoring Jimi, ’cause that was his buddy.

“No one’s replacing any individual. No one’s replacing Randy Rhoads — he was a just one-off. Just like no one’s replacing Jimi Hendrix and no one’s changing Dime [late PANTERA guitarist ‘Dimebag’ Darrell Abbott] — or Vinnie.

“If [LED] ZEPPELIN was going out, and if Jason‘s [Bonham] participating in drums, no one’s changing his father. What they are accomplishing is celebrating his father’s greatness and what he realized and all the mountains he conquered with ZEPPELIN.

“It is really a lot more of a tribute and a celebration than it is… You can not substitute any of these persons I’m chatting about — they’re all famous men. But, yeah, you are just celebrating all their achievements — that is all.”

Speak about a achievable PANTERA “reunion” intensified when Anselmo regularly joined Wylde‘s BLACK LABEL Society to accomplish PANTERA‘s music “I am Damaged” for the duration of DOWN‘s 2014 stint on the “Revolver Golden Gods Tour”. That buzz only received stronger following Brown joined the jam on May perhaps 23, 2014 when the tour swung via Texas.

Up until his passing in June 2018, Vinnie remained on non-talking phrases with Anselmo, whom the drummer indirectly blamed for Dimebag‘s demise.

Vinnie Paul and Dimebag co-started PANTERA. When PANTERA broke up in 2003, they fashioned DAMAGEPLAN. On December 8, 2004, when undertaking with DAMAGEPLAN at the Alrosa Villa in Columbus, Ohio, Dimebag was shot and killed onstage by a troubled schizophrenic who considered that the customers of PANTERA ended up thieving his ideas.