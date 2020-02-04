Reynolds Consumer of Graeme Hart negotiates a 15% premium on the Nasdaq

The shares of Graeme Hart’s US subsidiary, Reynolds Consumer Products, challenged volatility in the global stock markets to trade at a high premium over their offer price after being listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The latest stock traded at US $ 29.86 ($ 46.2), a premium of US $ 3.86 or 15% over their offer price of US $ 26.

The listing comes at a time when markets were shaken by the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic in China which has so far left 425 dead.

The show estimated consumer goods Reynolds – the second largest division of the Hart Reynolds group’s packaging empire – to be worth about US $ 4.5 billion.

Hart will retain ownership of approximately three-quarters of Reynolds consumer products.

Bloomberg reported that the offer is the first billion dollar U.S. listing of the year, as well as an unusual start for a household goods manufacturer.

The initial public offering was the largest ever made by a company in this niche, topped the list of Brussels in 2014 by the soap maker Ontex Group NV, which raised 596 million euros (661 million US dollars), according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“What is attractive to investors in our business is consistent and proven growth over a long period of time,” said Reynolds CEO Lance Mitchell.

“We have a very consistent and sustainable demand and investment thesis that is convincing,” he said.

Reynolds is a leading company in the consumer brand and private label market, with a presence in 95% of households in the United States.

The company produces and sells brand and store brand products in three main categories: kitchen products, waste and storage products and tableware.

This includes Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Reynolds Kitchens parchment and wax, as well as foam dishes and party mugs.

Hart began building the packaging empire in 2006 in a series of leveraged buyouts.

Group revenues peaked in 2013 at US $ 13.97 billion, a year in which the Reynolds Group’s total borrowing was US $ 17.94 billion.

In 2015, the Reynolds Group started selling assets by selling SIG for € 3.6 billion.

In 2017, she sold the Closure Systems International and Graham Packaging businesses in Asia for US $ 99 million.

Last year, it sold some of its units in North America, Costa Rica and Japan for US $ 615 million.

For the 2019 calendar, the Reynolds Group said it forecasted sales of US $ 3.02 billion to US $ 3.04 billion, down from US $ 3.14 billion in 2018. .

The decrease is mainly due to unusually high demand in the fourth quarter of 2018, as customers increased inventory levels, he said.

Reynolds Consumer will contract external debt to settle related party borrowings and will use the proceeds to repay debt owed as part of a larger reorganization.

