rey’s-closing-words-to-ben-solo-in-‘the-increase-of-skywalker’-were-a-reference-to-luke-skywalker

The last terms spoken by Rey to Ben Solo in Star Wars: The Increase of Skywalker have been verified — and they point back again to Luke Skywalker.

The film’s official novel, penned by Rae Carson, presents depth to the film’s screenplay and precisely writes on a dialogue involving Ben and Rey just after he has passed.

Read extra: Star Wars: The Increase Of Skywalker overview: a adequately enjoyable finale that provides followers specifically what they want

In the movie significantly can be still left to the imagination, but Carson writes what transpired in the remaining conversation. “A voice arrived to her via the Pressure, apparent and strong,” the guide reads. “‘I will usually be with you,’ Ben reported. She smiled. Enable the reality of it clean more than her. ‘No-one’s ever actually long gone,’ she whispered.”

The past line refers to the similar 1 Luke reported to General Leia at the finish of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and which he then repeats in a voiceover for the 1st trailer for The Increase of Skywalker.

Carsnon’s book will be launched on March 17 in the US and on March 19 in the Uk. The following phase of the franchise, The Higher Republic, will introduce a new collection of stories established in advance of the prequels.

Episode IX, closing the Skywalker saga, acquired blended assessments from supporters and critics. NME‘s Alex Flood gave the film a few stars, declaring, “Episode IX is a enthusiast-focused finale that will go away the franchise’s core viewers roaring like Wookiees with delight.”