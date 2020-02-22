[reysol-victorious-about-consadole-in-j.-league-opener]

KASHIWA, Chiba Pref. – With the wind at their backs and a dynamic target-scoring duo in entrance, Kashiwa Reysol commenced the year particularly how they wished — with a win.

The J. League’s initial division returned to Sankyo Frontier Stadium in fantastic sort on Saturday as Reysol rode braces from Ataru Esaka and Michael Olunga to a four-2 victory more than Consadole Sapporo.

It was a extensive-awaited return to the J1 for Reysol, who romped as a result of previous year’s next division immediately after their gorgeous 2018 relegation. Commanding the hosts from the bench was Nelsinho Baptista, the Brazilian whose initial tenure with Reysol from 2009 to 2014 observed the club get all four domestic trophies which include its 1st and only J. League title in 2011.

“After the club was relegated in 2018, we fought for a calendar year to get back in the J1,” Nelsinho reported. “We crafted a quite solid squad with the anticipation of playing in J1.”

The strong wind saved the flags higher than the house conclude waving from whistle to whistle, an benefit Reysol utilised as they attacked towards the boisterous yellow wall of property help in the initial 50 percent.

“Rain could possibly not have an effect on us if the pitch isn’t slippery but that substantially wind will affect us,” Consadole supervisor Mihailo Petrovic explained. “Reysol’s techniques include a lot of aspect improvements, and they have been able to use the wind to their advantage.”

Esaka took just 13 minutes to rating his opener soon after receiving Olunga’s cross and dribbling a meter within the penalty area prior to directing his small shot within the around publish.

Olunga, who became a viral feeling in November when he scored 8 goals against Kyoto Sanga on the season’s previous working day, opened his 2020 account in the 20th moment when he obtained a deep ball and drew Sapporo goalkeeper Gu Sung-yun toward the edge of the Consadole box prior to finally slotting residence.

Consadole striker Jay Bothroyd was a tricky gentleman to miss out on in the box all through the initially fifty percent, but the a person-time England worldwide was stymied at every switch by Reysol goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu.

“Today’s consequence match down to ending — Reysol took gain of their probabilities and their goalkeeper did a fantastic job of halting ours,” Petrovic said.

Olunga played a portion in the team’s 3rd target with a cross to Cristiano, whose by means of move found Esaka at the rear of a pair of Consadole defenders in the place, leaving the No. 10 with tiny much more to do than purpose for the back again of the web soon ahead of the hour mark.

“We had been ready to make a whole lot of great likelihood on shorter counters,” Nelsinho mentioned. “Before the 2nd fifty percent I informed the gamers they ended up offering as well much room to Consadole’s build-up … and they responded to that in the second 50 %.

The Kenya international’s 2nd objective came just 5 minutes afterwards when he all over again drew Gu out of the area pursuing Cristiano’s set up go and conveniently manufactured it 4-.

The people showed some everyday living in the 68th moment when Takuma Arano pounced on a loose ball to stop Reysol’s clean up sheet and Musashi Suzuki’s extraordinary solo operate narrowed the deficit to two aims with 15 minutes remaining.

But Reysol managed to keep on even right after Kim appeared to pick up an damage and was replaced by backup netminder Haruhiko Takimoto.

“(Kim) requested to be taken out, but based mostly on what I have heard I feel he’ll be able to engage in in the next spherical,” Nelsinho said.

The end result was much less than perfect for Consadole, which arrived into the season hoping to increase on previous year’s mid-table complete and make a long-wished-for place in the Asian Champions League.

“We experienced a prolonged preseason, but we can not know where by we’re at as a group right until the period begins,” Petrovic said. “We missing but on the lookout again on the match we did not enjoy inadequately.”

In other success on Saturday, Simao Mate scored early for Vegalta Sendai but Hiroyuki Abe responded for Nagoya Grampus in a 1-1 draw at Yurtec Stadium.

Cerezo Osaka secured Bruno Mendes’ eighth-moment goal in a 1- dwelling get over Oita Trinita, when Kawasaki Frontale and Sagan Tosu battled to a scoreless draw at Todoroki Stadium.