RFU apologise to England v Wales referee about Eddie Jones’ put up-match comments

The Rugby Football Union has apologised to referee Ben O’Keeffe for remarks built by England head coach Eddie Jones soon after the Guinness 6 Nations victory above Wales.

In a article-match job interview next the 33-30 earn at Twickenham on Saturday, Jones explained: “At the conclusion we were being 13 against 16 and that’s tough.”

The responses were being designed in reference to the choice which observed centre Manu Tuilagi sent off for a dangerous tackle late on in the match.

RFU main govt officer Bill Sweeney has now warned the England head coach very similar views in the potential will not be tolerated.

The RFU has issued a assertion on Eddie Jones’ submit match responses right after England’s match from Wales.

— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 12, 2020

He claimed: “The RFU does not condone reviews that undermine the integrity of match officials, who are central to the sport and its values.

“We have mentioned with England head mentor Eddie Jones the nature of the feedback he designed to the media in the immediate aftermath of a remarkable complete to the England compared to Wales Guinness Six Nations match on Saturday, and have manufactured it obvious that these feedback are not in line with the values of the sport or the RFU.”

Sweeney added Jones and the RFU have proposed a discussion forum with World Rugby.

“Eddie and the RFU regret any implication that Ben O’Keeffe was biased in his conclusion making,” Sweeney claimed.Referee Ben O’Keeffe, left, confirmed Manu Tuilagi a pink card on Saturday for a shoulder-led challenge to the head of George North (David Davies/PA)

“We have outlined this posture to the tournament organisers the 6 Nations and Entire world Rugby, who will move on our apologies to Ben O’Keeffe and the match officials staff.

“In the meantime, Eddie Jones and the RFU have proposed a substantial amount discussion forum with Planet Rugby to assist obtain larger common alignment amongst coaches and match officials.

“All get-togethers are pleased the make any difference has been dealt with correctly, are self-assured that further action would be taken should really these types of a predicament occur in the long term, and take into consideration the matter to be closed.”