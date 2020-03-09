RHOA fans debate whether Kenya Moore deserves marital problems for past cohabiting behavior – Up News Info

Kenya Moore is the favorite person of all Atlanta Real Housewives viewers to hate. Some fans and co-stars believe that her dark ways in the past finally caught her in the form of marital problems with Marc Daly.

Kenya had a flirtation with former Phaedra Park ex-husband, Apollo Nida. When Kordell Stewart split from Porsha Williams, she hinted that Porsha was his “beard.”

The last thing he did wrong was newcomer Tanya Sam. The Queen of Spins invited the famous cookie lady to lunch to tell her story of how Paul Judge allegedly flirted with her.

After a long time, Marc broke up his marriage by blinding her with a divorce announcement.

Nene Leakes has said in his narratives what many have thought: Kenya may be taking its karma for past actions.

In the comments section of an RHOA fan site, fans debated whether she deserved what was happening.

One commenter said: “So Marc has been inappropriately talking to another woman, he quotes; But Kenya wasn’t kidding Tanya with the cookie wife?

Another added: “Kenya f with so many people getting married in this program, we now assume we are organizing a compassionate holiday.”

This person said: Kar Karma is a B! I understand that “Ken, cit; he’s fighting in his battles, but he deserves everything done to him. You never win when you play dirty!”

As this user wrote: “Where was this same energy when Kenya brought the cookie wife to Tanya, or when she lacked respect for Phadrea and NeNe’s marriage? Kandi and Cynthia may have some seats thinking people are ready show compassion to Kenya and she has been so disrespectful to them!

There were some who defended Moore.

‘I knew Marc had another wife … I said that a week ago. I’ve never been a Kenya fan. BUT this is a damn trap and Kenya is trying to solve it! No one deserves that shit! I understand why you are trying to make it work, but it deserves VERY MUCH! And it can be improved. People treat you as you leave it. “

‘Kenya has done many things but no one deserves it. he doesn’t even treat her like his wife. “

What do you think?

Post Views:

two