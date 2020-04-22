Rhoback Activewear flooded with mask orders after the Fox division

A Virginia-based sportswear company has received an overwhelming response to the charity coronavirus thanks to intense publicity and is now hiring people to meet growing demand.

Co-founder of Rhoback Activewear Kevin Hubbard appeared on Fox News on April 11 to talk about how his company creates masks and donates the proceeds to charity. The response from viewers was immediate. As of April 14, Rhoback has sold 200,000 more masks and received offers from people who want to help distribute supplies. The company also hires emergency workers to help complete orders.

“We believe that even though we are all small e-commerce businesses, that while we are still open, we have an obligation to return it,” Hubbard told the April 11 issue of America’s News HQ.

Hubbard also said that Rhoback Activewear is participating in Carts4Hearts, an effort by e-commerce brands to help during the pandemic. After the show aired, several other online retailers signed up for the Carts4Hearts initiative, raising thousands of dollars for food banks and organizations designed to help laid-off workers across the country.

This isn’t the first time Fox’s America Together series has been released recently. On March 28, anchor Eric Sean is hosted Daniel Batin, the founder and CEO of the Afya Foundation, which redistributes a surplus of medical supplies and the company raised more than $ 100,000 in donations after the interview. Liz Klinger and Chloe Alpert, Mask-Match co-founders also saw a twelve-fold increase in users asking for masks after a follow-up conversation with Shawn on April 4.

Watch the section on Rhoback Activewear above via Fox News.

With the headlines flooding in on the latest crisis caused by the spread of corona, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story a day to good news from around the world.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protection]

.