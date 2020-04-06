‘RHOC’ Star Lauri Peterson’s Son Shows Orange County For Jail Treatment

exclusive

The son of the ex- “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Lauri Peterson saying he was about to die in prison … and now he’s settling down.

Josh Waring just filed a lawsuit Monday against Orange County and two OC Sheriff’s deputies assigned to Orange County’s central men’s prison … Josh claims sheriff’s deputies tried to kill him from retaliation.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Josh claims jail guards told him a attack on the board against him retaliation for the first complaints Josh made about sheriff’s deputies.

As we first reported … Ambus was ambushed in October 2019 at the Orange County jail in Santa Ana and brutally attacked by another inmate hanging sniper blades wrapped in towels. The attack was confiscated by the camera, and Josh admitted that the guards had been involved because he had complained about his case.

Remember … Josh was locked up for almost 4 years while awaiting his trial following his July 2016 arrest when he was indicted shot by a man apart from a friendly house Waring initially pled not guilty.

In the suit, Josh spends his time chasing behind bars … claiming one of the sheriff’s deputies, Always Zelaya, threatened to release him and warned to be on guard. He said Zelaya told him “You better watch out for the f ***, I killed the last person who separated me and I got a paid vacation.”

According to the documents, Josh admitted Zelaya and another sheriff’s deputy, Ryan Hansen, also tried to kill him entering his cell and released several rounds of spray spray balls.

Josh, who was not released from jail after a request for his murder trial was stopped, is suing the county for damages.