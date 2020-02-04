Rhones spring releases are here

It’s no secret that Rhone is one of our favorite brands for workout clothing, but we’re also pretty big fans of their clothing that goes beyond the gym. Of course we were thrilled when Rhone dropped the first offers of their spring collection today.

The publication includes her commuter clothing, such as her commuter jogger and her commuter trousers, the first made from Flexknit fabric and the second from Japanese warp stretch fabric. If there is one thing Rhone is known for, its fabric and training clothes, you can breathe with these garments, which means that you work less sweaty.

The clothes are better suited for warmer temperatures (it’s the spring collection, after all), but there’s no reason why you can’t jump into the wardrobe next season right now. There are also some parts that you can now incorporate into your rotation (we recommend the Tech Twill Anorak). And if you’re planning a tropical vacation (luckily …), it doesn’t hurt to take a pair of swimming trunks with you.

