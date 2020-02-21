[Rialto instructor arrested for obscene functions with high university college student – Up News Details Los Angeles]

RIALTO (CBSLA) – A Rialto teacher was arrested Thursday for getting inappropriate conduct with a student.

Brian Servin, 31, was arrested at his Chino home immediately after law enforcement attained proof that he experienced participated in lewd acts with a scholar at Kucera Center School, where by he is utilized.

He faces fees of lewd or lascivious functions with a youngster underneath 14, police claimed in a assertion.

After an investigation in cooperation with the Rialto Unified School District, numerous lookup warrants were executed to attain the evidence, in accordance to law enforcement.

Servin was registered with the West Valley Detention Heart of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, exactly where he is being held on bail of $ 250,000.