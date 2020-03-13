Rich, powerful, and with the most access to coronavirus testing

On Thursday in a special report from the Fox News Channel, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) argued that “the richer and more powerful” the better access to coronavirus test kits.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think it is imperative that we pass the bill presented today, which includes paid sick leave, including prolonged unemployment benefits, Medicaid protections and we are taking steps to protect doctors, nurses and hospital workers on the front line. “

Host Bret Baier played a video of President Donald Trump saying, “We have the best economy, the most advanced healthcare and the most talented doctors, scientists and researchers around the world. We are all together. We must set aside politics, stop partisanship and unify as one nation and one family. “

Mr Ocasio-Cortez said: “One thing we have to do is set aside the policy and this is exactly what Democrats have agreed with President Trump on his paid sick leave goals and his retest goals. coronavirus free All these things are included in our package We encourage it a bit more but when you have a Democratic House and a Republican Senate the commitment is the name of the game The President will have to accept the fact that we fight for people who may be unemployed You have to accept the fact that we are pushing for the protection of doctors and nurses When you look at the best healthcare system in the world this is something that can be debated. South Korea has 10,000 tests a day. They’ve been able to provide evidence to anyone who wants it, and here, people are scouting. “

He added, “It seems to be almost richer and more powerful, more people will be able to access a trial, but more – the tougher path you have here, the harder it will be to access healthcare. This is exactly the recipe for disaster in a pandemic. “

