Rich Robinson from The Black Crowes: I didn’t hit Jimmy Page

The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson has denied that he has smuggled Jimmy Page.

Ex-Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman recently claimed that Page was “offended” after Robinson messed up his offer to write songs with the Crowes after Led Zeppelin’s guitarist played a series of dates with them.

According to Gorman, Robinson told Page: “No thanks … we have enough.” The drummer then claimed that a furious Page told the then manager of the Crowes that he was “driving to Connecticut and I’m going to kill Rich in his house.”

Robinson shot the claim exclusively in the brand new edition of Classic Rock.

“Absolutely not true,” he said. “I remember having conversations with Jimmy and saying to him,” Hey, if you ever wanted to make a record or do something, I’d love to help in any way. “Jimmy is a brilliant musician, a brilliant person. I enjoyed playing with him.”

Noting that he and Page then got stuck on stage, he added, “Jimmy Page wants to write songs for me and I’m going to say,” You know what, Jimmy? Led Zeppelin was fine, but I’m not going to do it? It is the most absurd thing I have heard in my life. ”

The Black Crowes reunited at the end of 2019 and played their first show together in more than six years. They have announced a British and European tour, starting in October 2020.

Rich Robinson and his brother Chris appear exclusively on the cover of the new issue of Classic Rock, which is now for sale.

(Credit: Josh Cheuse / Press)