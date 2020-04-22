Richard Archer Says Hard-Fi Considers 15th Anniversary Concert Of Stars Of CCTV

Hard-Fi frontman Richard Archer said the band is considering an anniversary concert program to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their seminal debut album, “CCTV Stars.”

In a new interview with NME, Archer explained that the Staines group has “unfinished business”, which last appeared in a live show in 2014.

Discussing the possibility of making his Mercury nomination debut to commemorate the anniversary, Archer said: “We talked about it, but we would also like to do new material, because otherwise you just feel like you are an Inheritance Act.”

“Saying I went to a few such anniversary concerts and they were great. After all, that’s what people want. This album defined the lives of people and their growth. We’ll definitely do it at some point, but with new music, too, only trade in past glory. “

But Archer has admitted that his focus is on the new band OffWorld – which released its debut EP last month.

OffWorld, 2020. CREDIT: Bob Wing

“I was chatting with the boys about finally avoiding something. We would try to do something, it was always a good laugh, but right now the focus is OffWorld,” he said.

Looking back on the band’s heyday, Archer explained how their elevation came after he had taken part in several other projects that had not achieved significant success.

“We never expected it to happen, and we’re just excited to get the music and hoped we could make another record,” he said.

“It all happened so quickly, after such a long time of creation and being in orchestras, that are not very established yet. There are a few of you who think it will last forever, but it never does, no matter who you are. Looking back. it was brilliant, but I wish I liked more. “