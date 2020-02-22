[richard-branson-to-start-virgin-voyages-luxurious-cruises]

Virgin Galactic Founder Sir Richard Branson will unveil the group’s new cruiseliner Scarlet Lady in Dover on the southeastern coast of England. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Feb 22 ― British billionaire Richard Branson was yesterday to launch luxury cruise business Virgin Voyages, at a time when the sector faces headwinds from the coronavirus epidemic.

Virgin Group founder Branson was to unveil the group’s new cruiseliner Scarlet Lady in Dover on the southeastern coast of England.

“I have dreamed of starting off my have cruise line since I was in my 20s and I am thrilled that moment has arrived,” said Branson.

The Genoa-designed liner established sail from Italy previously this month and will before long be travelling to resorts these types of as Costa Maya in Mexico, Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Essential West and The Bahamas.

The start of Virgin Voyages comes amid turbulent periods for the cruise field owing to fallout from the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Branson’s Virgin brand name is utilised across quite a few corporations ― from trains, holiday seasons, tv, broadband, banking and his area tourism undertaking Virgin Galactic. ― AFP-Relaxnews