Richard Burr must resign from Senate and face processing for privileged information “

Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson sought the resignation of Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) after reports showed he sold in hundreds of thousands of dollars in shares after signing a warning to a group called Tar Heel Club threat of coronavirus.

The allegation is that Burr publicly provided the contradictory information, and he presented the threat before it expired, and may have had interior information given his position as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“You may have seen the news this afternoon that the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee sold more than $ 1 million in shares in mid-February after learning how devastating the Chinese coronavirus can be. He had inside information about what could happen to our country, which is happening now, “Carlson said.” But he did not warn the public. He did not give a timetable address. He did not go out on television to sound the alarm. He did not even turn off an option he had written just ten days before claiming that America was “better prepared than ever for coronavirus.”

“He didn’t do any of these things,” he continued. “Instead, what did he do? He left his shares in hotel stocks so he didn’t lose money and was silent. Maybe there is an honest explanation for what he did. If there is, he should share it immediately.” with the rest of us, otherwise you have to resign from the Senate and face prosecutions for negotiating insider information. There is no greater moral crime than betraying your country in a time crisis. This is what happened . “

