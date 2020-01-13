Richard Fortus hopes that Guns N ’Roses will have new music this year

Loading...

Richard Fortus says he hopes that Guns N ‘Roses will have new material later this year.

The guitarist talked to Forbes when asked if he had any new information about fresh material and if some of those songs could eventually be included in their live set.

Fortus replied: “We love bringing in new songs. We always practice things. It’s just a matter of everyone who feels comfortable integrating it into the show. I hope we have new music next year.”

Regarding songs from the band’s current catalog that are not yet to be played live, Fortus says there is one song he would like to add to the set.

He explains: “During my tenure in the band, which now extends to 18 years, there are a number of songs that we have rehearsed that we have not done live.

“I wish we would do that, I really love the song, is Perfect Crime. I played that for years with this band and for whatever reason we never played it live.

“We did this last tour a few times and it was really cool. I love that song. And it was nice to finally do that. “

Fortus has previously discussed the possibility of new Guns N’Roses music, while Slash and Duff McKagan have also given their opinion in the past.

Guns N ‘Roses will return to the UK and Europe later this year during the final leg of their Not In This Lifetime tour.

Guns N ‘Roses 2020 UK and European tour

May 20: Lisbon Passeio Martim De Alges, Portugal

May 23: Sevilla Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain

May 26: Olympiastadion Munich, Germany

May 29: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, United Kingdom

May 30: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, United Kingdom

June 2: Hamburg Volkspark Stadium, Germany

June 6: Stockholm Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

June 9: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

June 12: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

June 14: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland

June 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

19 June: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

June 21: Landgraaf Pinkpop, the Netherlands

June 27: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland