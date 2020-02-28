richard-kerr-operates-for-his-nephew-with-rett-syndrome

February 27, 2020 | four: 30 PM

%MINIFYHTML99a5088bc8b6b6ee8d69bf8c500e045711% %MINIFYHTML99a5088bc8b6b6ee8d69bf8c500e045712%

In our "Why I'm Running,quot collection, the Boston Marathon runners share what evokes them to do the 26.2 mile wander from Hopkinton to Boston. If you are managing the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston tale right here

Title: Richard Kerr

Age 47

From: North Easton, Massachusetts

On Monday, April 20, I will operate the Boston marathon in honor of my nephew, Aidan Freeman, and anyone else having difficulties with Rett syndrome. Rett syndrome is a exclusive developmental ailment brought on by mutations in the X chromosome in a gene termed MECP2, which takes place in about 1 in 10,000 kids. It is even rarer in kids. The program of Rett syndrome, which include the age of onset and severity, may differ from one child to an additional. As the syndrome progresses, most children reduce the deliberate use of their hands and the capacity to discuss. Other signs or symptoms could incorporate decline of motor abilities, onset of breathing and cardiac irregularities, seizures, digestive troubles, scoliosis and tremors.

Aidan is a amazing six-yr-old boy who has exceeded the odds. Aidan is one particular of the couple young children living with Rett syndrome. My sister, Tracy, and my brother-in-law, Michael, have previously run the marathon to elevate consciousness about Rett Syndrome and raise cash to support the investigate in hopes of one particular working day reversing Rett. This calendar year, I have decided to keep on our family's struggle for this significant result in!

Jogging the Boston marathon was generally anything I needed to do, but I generally lacked drive or concentration. Now, Aidan and the other individuals who are having difficulties with Rett Syndrome have supplied me a explanation and a purpose for those prolonged and chilly early morning races. The obstacle of jogging 26.two miles is almost nothing compared to what transpires every day. I am hunting ahead to spreading awareness of Hopkinton Rett Syndrome to Boston, and I hope to raise some funds alongside the way.

Editor's note: the entry may have been slightly edited for clarity or grammar.