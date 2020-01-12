Richard Linklater, Dr. Phil is working on an animal rescue documentary series

Loading...

January 12 (UPI) – Richard Linklater, Bill Guttentag and Dr. Phil McGraw is working on an animal rescue documentary series in Texas, CBS All Access said on Sunday.

A press release promised the 10-part episode Untitled Richard Linklater Project “will offer a window into the colorful and diverse world of animal rescue through moving, humorous and powerful stories about animals and the people they love.”

Linklater’s films include childhood. School of Rock and the Before the sunset Trilogy and Guttentag is known for its work knife fight. Only the dead and Sublimate, McGraw moderated the talk show Dr. Phil since 2002.

The trio will be on the program as executive producers.

“I come to this project hoping to shed light on the people I have met and who make a difference in the lives of unwanted, abused and disabled animals every day. What impresses me most is the joy and discovery on both sides of the relationship These are inspiring stories that I believe will be a positive force in the world, “said Linklater. “I am grateful to CBS All Access for their support in this adventure.”