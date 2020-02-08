Richard Medina, Hector Coronado knockout wins in Mexico

RINGSIDE 08/02/2020

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated blue chip contestants took big wins tonight when featherweight Richard Medina (7-0, 6KO) and welterweight Hector Coronado (5-0, 4KO) on Friday, February 7th , spectacular victories. 2020 at the Centro de Convenciones in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico

The 19-year-old medina, who lives in San Antonio, TX, won a TKO in the first round.

“I worked hard and had the performance I had imagined,” said Medina. “My promoter TMB & PRB Entertainment has done an excellent job in my career and my achievements in the ring are showing. Between Rick Morones and Alex Draghici, who induces me to fight, Greg Hannley from Prince Ranch Boxing knows that I am in good hands and feel unstoppable. “

Coronado, a resident of Del Rio, TX, reached a round of 16.

“I focus on becoming world champion and that was the kind of performance that got me on this path,” said Coronado. “I stay busy and very focused. I look forward to fighting a lot this year. I have a great team that I know keeps me active and puts me in the best position possible.”

“Both Medina and Coronado are fighters with the skills and skills to be able to offer great opportunities on the road,” said manager Greg Hannely, president of Prince Ranch Boxing. “What sets both fighters apart is their clout, with some incredible knockouts at the beginning of their careers, which makes them very fan-friendly.”

“These children put a lot of time and effort into their training camps to perform well,” said Rick Morones of TMB & PRB Entertainment. “Medina and Coronado are public fighters who want to show a show. Their work ethic shows in their fighting style. “

“It’s so exciting to be part of these two careers of young fighters,” said Alex Draghici of TMB & PRB Entertainment. “Both leave everything in the ring and fans can tell by the type of performances they are holding. I only see bigger things for them in the future. “