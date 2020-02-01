Richard Sherman calls out the NFL owner’s hypocrisy

The NFL is celebrating its 100th anniversary and the reason it has survived for so long is that the game itself is incredibly exciting thanks to the physicality involved.

The league is poised to generate billions of dollars in sales again this year, which is really impressive, especially since the regular season of the NFL is only 16 games. But if the owners prevail, the regular season will take a little longer.

What the owners want

It is true that the NFL has a lot of entertainment, but the league had its problems in the PR department. A few years ago it became known that the league had known about the connection between football and serious head injuries for some time, but decided to keep the information from its players and the public.

NFL players put their bodies on the field every time, but owners strive to put their bodies at even higher risk as they want to extend the regular season to 17 games for more revenue.

It makes sense that such a change is pending now as the league’s current CBA with the players will expire next season.

Sherman calls them out

Richard Sherman, the cornerback of San Francisco 49, stood on the podium during Super Bowl Media Day, reflecting on the owners’ intentions. He described their proposal as hypocritical.

During the interview, Sherman said: “It is strange for me and it is always strange to hear that player safety is their main concern and that they really care about player safety, player safety, and the safety of players Use players, but it seems like player security has a price. “

“The security of the players up to, hey, 17 games brings us so much money that we really don’t care how safe they are if you pay us so much to play another game.”

The world in shock: athletes and celebrities react to Kobe Bryant’s death

