Richard Sherman “Doubt” He would join 49ers for the Trump White House visit

Richard Sherman watches during the NFC championship game. (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

With Super Bowl LIV less than a week away, 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was asked if he would go to the White House if the San Francisco 49ers were able to beat the favorite Kansas City Chiefs in Miami.

“I didn’t think about it,” Sherman said to The San Francisco Chronicle. “We have a long way to go, but I doubt it.”

Sherman’s answer is not too surprising considering that he has been a vocal critic of the president in the past.

In 2017, when he was a member of the Seahawks, Sherman mentioned comments Trump made at an Alabama rally about players protesting social injustice by kneeling “very divisively” during the national anthem.

Richard Sherman wants to address how the president divides the country. pic.twitter.com/lWQhR0ARpZ

– The Grandstand (@PlayersTribune) September 24, 2017

The previous year, Sherman criticized Trump for rejecting mundane comments that he made in the video as a “locker room conversation”.

“I think it was an argument,” Sherman said at the time. “He needed a way to distract attention. That’s not how most people talk in the locker room, and I think a lot of athletes would say the same thing. But it allows him to steer the conversation away from what mattered. “

If he misses the team’s visit to the White House, the 31-year-old cornerback is far from being the first player to attend a ceremony on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue while Trump lives there.

The last two Super Bowl winners, the Eagles and Patriots, didn’t go to the White House. When the patriots won three years ago, about half of the team stayed at home, including Tom Brady.

Read the full story in the San Francisco Chronicle