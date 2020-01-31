Richard Sherman’s Journey: From Seahawks’ release to the 49’s Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – March 7, 2018: Richard Sherman was released by the Seattle Seahawks.

Less than two years later, the 31-year-old leads the best defense in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and is on his way to his third Super Bowl in nine NFL seasons.

Seattle chose Sherman in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Born in Compton, he was the 25th cornerback and 154th overall.

In his fifth season with the Seahawks, the injuries took a toll on him. Throughout the second half of the 2016/17 season, he struggled and played with a sprained MCL in his right knee.

At the beginning of the following season, he injured himself at Achilles, but continued to play. In the following weeks, he left a week 10 game after breaking his Achilles and was banned for the rest of the season.

Rumors spread that Sherm would not return to the Seahawks for the 2018 season, and this became official when he was released by the organization on March 9, 2018.

The following day, Sherman agreed to a three-year, $ 39 million contract with the Niners that he had negotiated.

A step that would change his life, but was not favored by many. Critics felt that he was doing bad business because he had no agent.

Even a serious injury like a broken Achilles is more than difficult to overcome – it is unlikely. This is not the case with many athletes who practice a professional sport.

But as Sherman has shown, it’s difficult, but not impossible.

He is an important factor in why the 49ers are NFC champions and set out for the Super Bowl LIV.

After his election against Aaron Rodgers to seal the NFC championship win over the Packers, emotions were in the air for many, but especially for Sherman.

He smashed his Achilles and had to find a new team.

He returned to one of the best corners of the game.

Turned off the doubters and now Richard Sherman is back in the Super Bowl.

(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/KGls0SLUxK

– Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2020

While his teammates celebrated victory, the cornerback took a moment to crouch with his head in his hat and tackle everything.

And anyone who really understands the game of football knows why this moment was so special for Sherman. Really a class that doesn’t get the recognition it deserves.

In a press conference after the NFC title game, Sherman explained why the win was so emotional for him.

“It’s a long way, there’s a lot of work behind it. It’s a lot of work from the cameras,” said Sherman. “You see the games, you don’t see the hours and hours of work, study, treatment, pain , the nights at home that you can’t spend with your kids just trying to get your knee back or your Achilles tendon back. “

“People don’t understand the victim that gets great in this game. You give up your body, you give up your time, you give up your health, your mind. That’s why it’s a little bit emotional. You get a little bit more appreciate, ”he continued.

This is the same man who was in the same position with another team just six years earlier. And a video of him after that win went viral too, but for other reasons.

For those who remember, he had just defeated the 49ers with a Seahawks jersey and was remembered for his interview after the game with Erin Andrews.

The game was a lot back and forth between Sherm and the then 49er Michael Crabtree. After Sherman deflected a Colin Kaepernick passport for Crabtree that ended the NFC championship game, you already know that 25-year-old Sherman would catch it.

He ridiculed both Crabtree and Kaepernick after the play, and was later fined nearly $ 8,000.

But what got people talking was the interview.

“I’m the best corner in the game. If you try a sad receiver like Crabtree, you’ll get the result,” Sherman said to Andrews after the 23:17 win over San Francisco. “Never talk about me. Do not open your mouth for the best or you know that I will close it for you very quickly. PRAISE.!”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7PH35C7Fhq0 (/ embed)

What does a game that was played more than 5 years ago have to do with the present?

Well, after his time at the Seahawks, and especially after this interview, the media and the public called Sherman “a thug” and called him “ignorant” of his approach.

The day after this interview, the word “criminal” was used more than 600 times on TV and spread on social media.

Sherman took the time to speak to the media about the word.

“The only reason it bothers me is that it looks like the accepted way to call someone the N-word these days. It’s like everyone else saying the N-word and then saying thugs and it’s fine, that’s fine, “he said.” And here it brings me back and it’s a little disappointing because what is the definition of a racket really? Can a man only talk to people on a soccer field – maybe I speak loudly and speak the way I shouldn’t? But there was a hockey game, they didn’t even play hockey! They just threw the puck aside and started fighting. “

The room filled with laughter as he continued.

“I saw that and I said” Oh man and I am the bat? What’s happening? “, He said.

I think people often forget that this man finished 2nd in his high school class and has a 4.2 GPA degree before going to Stanford.

But with its transition to the bay, things haven’t really changed. He is still criticized for something different every week.

And that’s the most fascinating thing about his trip. Richard Sherman has remained the same since day one. The only thing that is starting to change is how people perceive him.

He has always been a smart guy. He has always been a vocal type. Singing doesn’t make you less smart, though, and it definitely doesn’t make you a racket.

I mean, it takes more than skill to be an elite CB in the league, and it’s clear that Sherman uses both his intelligence and talent to shine in the field.

Richard Sherman is a competitor. It is clear that he uses hatred and doubt as motivation to strive for greatness. Jimmy Garoppolo agreed and said, “Everyone has different ways to motivate themselves.”

Jimmy G has been criticized all season, but is much more relaxed about it than his teammate Sherman.

The two captains are now focusing on the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami.

But who would have thought that the same man who ended San Francisco’s dreams in 2014 would go to Super Bowl LIV with red and gold years later?

Whether you love him or hate him, Richard Sherman will keep it real and never shy away from telling his truth. People have just learned to understand his story and to accept him as he is.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who worked with Sherman in Seattle for the first two years, said the cornerback has been “much wiser” and “much better in his words” since 2011. Now both in the bay, Saleh added that Sherman is an enormously strong leader with the 49ers.

Saleh also said that criticism inspires Sherman and inspires him to keep improving.

“He’s a competitor. He’s been told all his life that he can’t and he’s always trying to prove he can, that’s him,” said Saleh. “He always has the chip on his shoulder. As a human you always have a why and he always has a why to be better than today. That makes him special.”