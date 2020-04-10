Richard Webber’s diagnosis of ‘Gray’s Anatomy’ was finally revealed

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 16. Well, it wasn’t the season finale ABC originally planned, but the discovery of Richard Webber’s diagnosis in Grey’s Anatomy, April 9, was the good news we all needed right now. Although everyone except Meredith and De Luca seemed to have resigned to the fact that Richard was suffering from Alzheimer’s, fortunately the reality was much simpler.

Leave Meredith the 11th hour discovery that something is destroying Richard’s nervous system, just as Catherine was about to take her sick husband home to deal with his fate. While this discovery sounds awful, the silver lining was that these phenomena were inconsistent with Korachik’s Emilia and Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Before Mr. and Bailey could perform a neural biopsy, however, DeLuca was frantically bursting into O.R. With the real answer to what happens with Richard: He had cobalt poisoning.

In a throwing line about Richard’s medical history in the previous episode, Bailey noted he had a hip replacement in Boston. When you slip it into a brain tumor and electrocution, it seems pretty unimportant. But DeLuca realized that if Richard’s hip replacement were made of cobalt and deteriorated, he could experience metal poisoning, causing his memory loss, depression, hallucinations and tremors.

Bonnie Osborne / Walt Disney TV / Getty Images

After nearly dealing with Bailey’s full wrath, DeLuca turned out to be right, and Bailey reluctantly gave him a scrub for Richard’s surgery. Link cleaned up the “sludge” built into Richard’s body and successfully repaired his hip – all while Emilia gave birth to their son, by the way – and praised DeLuca for his “amazing conception.” He told his surgeon friends that it could be a game changer in the medical community in general, if other hip replacement patients also start testing positive for cobalt poisoning.

It was supposed to leave DeLuca’s feeling at the top of the world, but in his final scene in the episode, Meredith picked him up from the hospital floor in the midst of some detail. “I don’t … I can’t … Oh. I don’t know what’s going on,” he admitted. Meredith insisted on taking him home, so they might come back together. Either way, expect to see De Lucca’s mental storyline continue to evolve in Season 17, and Meredith will be an integral part of his support system.

Christopher Willard / Walt Disney TV / Getty Images

Owen and Teddy similarly ended the season on a low note: Thanks to a very unplanned Cathay dial, Owen had to hear Teddy and Korczyk join his voicemail – just hours before he and Teddy were due to get married. Their wedding was now postponed … or more than likely, canceled outright. We’ll have to wait until Season 17 to find out for sure, but at least the makeshift finale yielded a long-awaited decision for Richard.