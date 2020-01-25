Richards wrestler Mia Palumbo has an eye for the final of the state, future Olympic Games

It has been a quiet few years for Richards’ Mia Palumbo, but that is going to change.

In 2018, Palumbo broke into the preparatory wrestling scene during a historic freshman season. Before that year, only two girls had qualified for the state wrestling tournament, which began in 1937.

Palumbo and Quiovany Santos of Dunbar both qualified in 2018 and Palumbo became the first girl to win a competition in the state. In fact, she won two – one of them apparently after she had shed two tears in the labrum of one of her hips in a quarter-final loss.

That injury did not stop Palumbo from struggling – or winning. She won two girls’ national titles that summer before finally having the injury diagnosed and repaired.

“I just had to struggle with it,” said Palumbo. “” I struggled with it all summer. And I was operated on when I returned from [nationals in] Fargo [North Dakota]. “

That speaks to Palumbo’s tolerance for pain and her determination.

“” I know it’s better if you have more mental strength than physical, “she said.

That came in handy last spring. Palumbo was finally done with rehab from the hip

injury and was in a wrestling camp in May when she suffered a torn meniscus on one of her knees. That kept her out until November.

“It was very difficult at first because I was getting ready to train for world team tests,” said Palumbo. “I just wanted to struggle. I was out so long. “

But she couldn’t walk, let alone struggle. So it was another operation and a new rehabilitation.

Palumbo did not get angry. She became philosophical.

“I was like,” Maybe it’s just part of the plan, “she said. “” Maybe I needed some free time. Maybe I wasn’t ready. “

Whatever the case, Palumbo is now ready. She is 13-2 as 106-pounder of Richards, with tournament titles at Morton and Leyden. She is fourth in Class 2A out of 106 in the latest Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials

Ranking lists of associations.

If she finishes in the top six at the state final in Champaign next month, it’s another historic achievement. Although she tries to stay in the moment, it’s hard for that

Palumbo not looking ahead.

“I don’t try to look at the rankings, because something can happen in every match,” she said. “” [But] it would be great. My family always talks about it and my coaches, and it would be great to just go outside and struggle hard and play. “”

However, one of her coaches is more nuanced. That coach is also her father, Rob, who struggled with Richards and is now an assistant coach who works daily with his daughter and his son Rocco, a senior wrestler for the Bulldogs.

“We don’t focus on that,” Rob

Palumbo said that Mia was capable. “” We just go outside and struggle. What needs to happen happens. If it happens, do we know it will be historical? Yes. But we don’t put much emphasis on history writing. We just go outside to struggle. “

* * *

To understand Rob’s position on Mia’s prospects in the IHSA state series, it is useful to remember that while she is good against boys, she is dominant against girls.

Mia is number 1 nationally

106-pound women from FloWrestling.org, with a few high-profile victories since the return of the knee injury.

“I think she’s back,” Rob said. “” But do I think she is back where she wants to be? No. We are still working. We still have to be cleaner in some things. “

Rob thinks about the long term, beyond the state final, beyond Mia’s preparatory career.

“We are looking for Olympic titles,” he said. “” That’s what she told me years ago. And I said to her: “I’m going to do everything to get you into those situations. The rest is up to you. ” “”

That is the way of thinking of the family since Mia started struggling more than 10 years ago.

“” When she started, she was reckless. . . rolling around like a crazy little kid, “Rob said. “” But as she grew older, you could see that this was not your typical female wrestler. “

Mia started to struggle with other girls and was unbeatable. So Rob allowed her to compete with boys, a path that was less frequently walked in the youth struggle.

“Many people who had daughters at the time [those girls struggle],” he said. “And they kind of looked at us like we were crooks. I was like: “My daughter doesn’t need that. She needs competition, not girls she’ll beat up. That doesn’t make anyone better. “”

* * *

With girls struggling to gain popularity, Mia’s success has not gone unnoticed by younger athletes.

At youth tournaments, Rob said: “Little girls come running to get her signature or shoes. She will draw and just smile a little. . . . I am like: “You don’t understand. These little girls look up to you. You are their hero and you stand for them. Most people don’t meet their hero, you know? “”

The face of girls struggling in Illinois while competing with high school boys has given Mia a unique perspective.

“I think there is sometimes acceptance of female wrestling,” she said. “” But sometimes people just don’t like it, so you just have to block people like that. I think because it grows a little more. . . it’s getting better. “

And if she gets to the medals in a few weeks, it will be even better for Mia and her fellow athletes.