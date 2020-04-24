Richie Faulkner Breaks Down Riffs Of Iconic Judas Priest Music For Gibson Tv set (Online video)

JUDAS PRIEST‘s Richie Faulkner is featured in the brand name new Gibson Television first series “Riff Lords”, which gives viewers the opportunity to learn the riffs of their most loved tunes directly from the guitarist who plays them. In episode one particular, Faulkner breaks down the riffs of these iconic PRIEST tracks as “Electrical Eye”, “Painkiller” and “Hell Bent For Leather-based”.

Before this calendar year, Faulkner mentioned that he experienced “a ton of thoughts” for JUDAS PRIEST‘s comply with-up to “Firepower” album. Introduced in March 2018, “Firepower” was the second LP to characteristic the 40-12 months-old guitarist, who was selected to fill the void still left by founding member K.K. Downing adhering to his exit in 2011.

“Firepower” entered the Billboard 200 chart at place No. 5, generating it PRIEST‘s greatest-charting album at any time. “Redeemer Of Souls” debuted and peaked at No. 6, while 2008’s “Nostradamus” landed at No. 11 and 2005’s “Angel Of Retribution” came in at No. 13.

“Firepower” moved 49,000 equivalent album units in first 7 days of launch. Of that sum, 48,000 had been in common album income, just shy of the 54,000 copies marketed by “Angel Of Retribution” in that album’s 1st 7 days. The “Firepower” chart situation was bolstered by revenue produced from a concert ticket/album sale redemption present in association with the band’s spring 2018 North American tour.

Throughout the pond, “Firepower” landed at situation No. 5 on the U.K. album chart. It marked the band’s greatest ranking, and initial time in the Major 10, considering that “British Steel” achieved No. 4 in 1980. In other places, “Firepower” also turned PRIEST‘s 1st-ever No. 1 in Sweden.

“Firepower” was recorded by British producer Andy Sneap, the band’s longtime collaborator Tom Allom and engineer Mike Exeter (BLACK SABBATH). The address artwork for “Firepower” was produced by the Chilean/Italian artist Claudio Bergamin.

JUDAS PRIEST will rejoice its 50th anniversary this calendar year with a earth tour coming to the U.S. in the fall. Help on “50 Weighty Metallic Yrs” will occur from SABATON.



https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=1yK_yxI7AlU

