Richie Kotzen says it is possible that the Winery Dogs will release new music in 2021

In a brand new interview with Sonic Perspectives, guitarist / singer Richie puke was asked about the status of THE WINERY DOGShis power trio with drummer Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER. AVENGED SEVENFOLD) and legendary bass player Billy Sheehan (MR. LARGE. TALAS. DAVID LEE ROTH). He said: “We went on a North America tour last year and had a great time. During the tour we talked about regular home meetings in 2020 and exchanging ideas to see what we were doing Once we know that we have some interesting ideas that go beyond the last two records, we can talk about timing and put something on the table, provided all of this comes together, it is possible that we will be in 2021 see new music from the band. “

puke also talked about that THE WINERY DOGSSecond album, 2015 “Hot streak”was voted guitar album of the decade and whether he and his bandmates are under pressure to surpass it on the next LP. “No, because I’ve already made this CD and see what it did,” he said. “You know what’s really funny, and I hope it doesn’t read wrong, the nice thing about this stuff is that it happened and exists. THE WINERY DOGS I made the first CD and people answered nicely. “Hot streak” exists, and people celebrated it with the award you mentioned. So it has already happened, I will not live in the past and try to restore it. It would be crazy. I go on and on. In terms of my solo career, I’ve been making records since 1989. Technically this is my 22nd solo recording, but there are ten others with it THE WINERY DOGS. Wilson Hawk. FORTY DEUCE. Greg Howe, and many others. I made a lot of records and put out a lot of music. After you finish this CD, “50 for 50”I don’t have to run back to the studio too quickly to worry about making music. If I have an idea for a song and I am sure that I will record it, I will proudly share it with the people. To answer your question: I feel no pressure to win competitions on the guitar. “

Last month, Portnoy told sound prospects The THE WINERY DOGSThe 2019 tour was made “just for fun” – just for no other reason than to play together again, because a few years had passed. I think it has revived our love for each other, and I think it showed us that there is one. There are still so many fans who love this band, “he said.” It has our desire to record another record , rekindled. I think as soon as we can we will. “

puke22. Solo album by, “50 for 50” is now available on its own label, Headroom-Inc. The three-disc collection is exactly what the title says: a collection of 50 previously unpublished compositions that were produced, performed and written by puke in honor of his birthday. It is the follow-up to his critically acclaimed “Salt earth” Album released on April 14, 2017 Headroom-Inc.

Portnoy and Sheehan will spend much of the first half of 2020 on the road SONS OF APOLLO, whose world tour in support of “MMXX” Launched on January 23 in Sacramento, California.

