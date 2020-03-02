[Richland Co. deputies investigating attempted abduction]

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland County deputies are searching for a person they say attempted to abduct a 14 year aged lady.

Investigators say previous Wednesday evening right after 10pm the lady was walking her doggy on Heron Glen Rd. in Northeast Richland County.

Deputies say a person jumped out from guiding an air conditioner device and tried to put her in a van.

That is when investigators say the girl’s canine bit the man in the leg.

Right after that we’re informed he bought in the van and drove absent.

Deputies say there was a second suspect in the van.

If you have any information on this incident phone the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.