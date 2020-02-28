[Richland County Coroner identifies female killed in early-morning taking pictures]

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C., – Richland County Coroner’s Business office has recognized a woman who was shot and killed.

Coroner Gary Watts suggests 40 year aged, Shakila Booker died from gunshot wounds to her decreased entire body.

Investigators say close to 6 a.m., Thursday, Booker was shot on Brady Road and then walked to Carnegie Street for assist.

According to deputies, she later on died at a medical center.

If you have nay information and facts, simply call CRIMESTOPPERS at one-888-Criminal offense-S-C.