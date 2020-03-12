Richmond Mountie billed for indecent acts near Vancouver ladies faculty

A Richmond Mountie faces multiple charges for a string of sexual offences that transpired on Vancouver’s west facet final year.

In February 2019, Vancouver law enforcement introduced an investigation into Andrew Seangio, a 35-year-outdated Vancouver resident and RCMP officer alleged to have dedicated indecent acts around York Property, an all-women personal university in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood.

On Wednesday, the Richmond RCMP officer was arrested and faces 11 costs, like seven counts of indecent functions, 3 counts of exposing himself to persons under the age of 16, and just one depend of voyeurism.

Seangio was off-duty at the time of the alleged offences, Richmond RCMP mentioned in a Wednesday news launch. He has been suspended with shell out.

“In addition to the Vancouver Police felony investigation, the Richmond RCMP straight away introduced an internal code of carry out investigation,” mentioned Supt. Will Ng, the Richmond RCMP detachment commander. “The allegations are relating to and are not in retaining with our anticipations.”

Seangio is scheduled to surface at Vancouver provincial courtroom on April 29.

