We may be leaving the European Union this week, but Richmond is determined to work with its twin cities on the continent to promote “unity and friendship”.

This June marks the 60th anniversary of Richmond’s twinning with Fontainebleau, just outside Paris, and Constance in southern Germany.

Before the “reaffirmation” of the ties, which takes place every five years, the chairman of the council, Gareth Roberts, reiterated the ties of the district with Europe despite Britain’s departure from the EU.

He said: “Although we are leaving the European Union on January 31st, that does not mean that our relationship with Europe has ended. Thanks to twinning links, we can still celebrate what unites us and forge ties always stronger with our friends in Europe, America and the world. “

Read more

Related Articles

He hinted that the borough may seek to twin with more European cities in the future, adding: “We very much hope that in the years to come, there will be an opportunity to expand our twinning family so that we can create new solid links with these communities, who share our objectives and our values. “

In the 2016 EU referendum, 71% of residents voted to stay, and the Liberal Democrat-controlled council expressed support for keeping the EU.

In June, delegates from Fontainebleau and Constance will visit Richmond for a long weekend of festivities.

From June 26 to 28, there will be live music, poetry readings and even Morris dance.

Political leaders should also discuss the impact of the climate emergency and how cities can work together to become more sustainable.

Richmond has been linked to Fontainebleau since 1977 and has participated in numerous exchanges and sporting events, including a bike ride between the two cities to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

Read more

Related Articles

The French city is famous for its magnificent palace, which has housed the French royal family for centuries.

Richmond then drew with Constance in 1983, and the two cities regularly host university exchanges. Students often talked about the beautiful location on the shores of Lake Constance with the Swiss Alps in the background.

Constance is also twinned with Fontainebleau, creating closer ties between the three cities.

Read more

More Richmond News

Outside of Europe, Richmond is also tied with Richmond, Virginia, United States, which bears the name of the borough. The view of the James River in Virginia is believed to resemble that of the Thames from Richmond Hill.

The cities have been officially twinned since 1980.

.