Richmond, Virginia Firearms Rally

RICHMOND, Virginia – Thousands of gun rights activists peacefully assembled at the Virginia Capitol on Monday under heavy police presence protesting plans by Democratic state leaders to pass gun control law .

The size of the rally and the expected participation of white supremacists and marginal militias raised fears that the state could not see a repeat of the violence that exploded in 2017 in Charlottesville. But the rally ended without incident around noon, and the participants spilled out into the streets, chanting and waving signs.

A Capitol police spokesman said that at 11 a.m., no arrests or injuries were reported.

Protesters in Richmond, who were mostly white and male, came out in thousands despite the cold weather to send a message to lawmakers, they said.

“The government is not running us, we are running the government,” said Kem Regik, a 20-year-old private security officer from northern Virginia who brought a white flag with a photo of a captioned rifle, ” Come and take it. “

Northam was a special focus of the protester’s anger. A poster showed his face superimposed on the body of Adolf Hitler.

Many demonstrators wore camouflage. Some have waved flags with messages of support for President Donald Trump.

Trump, in turn, tweeted his support for their goals.

“The Democratic Party of the Greater Commonwealth of Virginia is working hard to take away your rights to the 2nd Amendment,” he tweeted. “This is just the beginning. Don’t let it happen, VOTE REPUBLICAIN in 2020!

Virginia state police, Virginia Capitol police, and Richmond police were in attendance, with officers deploying on rooftops, others patrolling cars and bikes.

Authorities sought to avoid a repeat of the violence that erupted in Charlottesville during one of the largest gatherings of white supremacists and other far-right groups in a decade. Participants brawled with counter-protesters, and an avowed white supremacist drove his car into a crowd, killing one woman and injuring dozens more. Law enforcement officials have been harshly criticized for what white supremacist groups and anti-racist protesters have said is a passive response.

Unlike Charlottesville, there were few signs of counter-protesters challenging gun rights activists.

Police limited access to Capitol Square to a single entrance, and a long queue formed to enter the assembly area. Thousands more stood outside in the nearby streets, where the governor’s order did not apply, and they were free to carry arms.

PJ Hudson, 31, a truck driver from Richmond, wore an AR-15 and posed for photos.

“I love it. It’s like the Super Bowl for the Second Amendment here,” said Hudson, whose shirt said “Dark weapons count.”

A recreational vehicle scalloped with Trump equipment and selling Trump goods parked in front of the plaza line, but was started by a policeman shortly after he parked on Monday: “You have two minutes before it is towed. The clock is running. “

Lawyers also filled the hallways of the building that houses the offices of legislators. A couple, Jared and Marie March, traveled from Floyd County, more than three hours west of Richmond, to meet with lawmakers.

“Firearms are a way of life we ​​live,” said Marie March, who was concerned about a red flag bill that she believed would allow citizens to be stripped of their guns by because of “subjective criteria”. A proposal to establish universal background checks amounts to “more than Big Brother,” she said. “” We just think we have to push the government back to its proper place. “

Monday’s rally was hosted by an influential gun rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League. The group holds an annual rally at the Capitol, usually a low-key event with a few hundred gun enthusiasts listening to the speeches of a handful of ambitious Republican lawmakers. But this year, many others were present. Second amendment groups identified the state as a rallying point for fighting what they see as a national erosion of gun rights.

Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America, among the speakers, said voters should replace the Democrats who controlled the Virginia government.

“We have to throw the butt. We have to clean the house in the next election,” he said.

The crackdown on the proposed new gun restrictions began immediately after the Democrats won a majority in the Senate and the House of Delegates in November. Much of the opposition has focused on a proposal to ban assault weapons.

Democrats in Virginia also support bills limiting handgun purchases to once a month, implementing universal background checks on gun purchases, allowing localities to ban guns to fire in public buildings, parks and other areas; and a red flag bill that would allow authorities to temporarily remove firearms from anyone deemed dangerous to themselves or to others.

Jesse Lambert was dressed in a mix of colonial men’s suits and cargo pants, with a Colt rifle attached to his back. He said he had traveled from Louisiana to show his opposition to the gun control bills. He said their efforts would unfairly punish law-abiding gun owners, particularly those who own AR-style rifles.

“These are ordinary people who carry firearms that are in common use,” he said.

The rally coincides with the feast of Martin Luther King Jr., which is usually an opportunity for everyday citizens to use a day off to pressure their legislators. However, the threat of violence has largely distanced other groups from the Capitol, including gun control groups that hold an annual vigil for victims of gun violence.

When this event was canceled, the students of March for Our Lives, the movement launched after the death of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018, decided that they had to do something.

A group of about 15 students and a high school student came to Richmond on Sunday and slept overnight in the offices of two Democratic lawmakers to ensure they could get to the Capitol area safely. . Of the. Dan Helmer, who is sponsoring a bill that would prevent the National Rifle Association from operating an indoor range at its headquarters, and Del. Chris Hurst, a gun control advocate whose girlfriend, a television reporter, was killed in an air shootout in 2015, camped next to them.

The students planned to spend the day lobbying.

Michael McCabe, a 17-year-old high school student from northern Virginia, said he started lobbying the General Assembly after the mass shooting of Sandy Hook when he was 11 years old.

In an interview with Helmer’s office, McCabe said the students wanted to be the voice of other gun control advocates.

“Our main goal is not to engage with armed extremists today,” said McCabe. “We are truly here to be in the Legislative Assembly to make our voices heard.”

