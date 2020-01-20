Richmond, Virginia gun gathering: Thousands of pro-gun protesters in Virginia end peacefully

RICHMOND, Virginia – Thousands of gun rights activists across the country peacefully assembled at the Virginia Capitol on Monday to protest plans by Democratic state leaders to pass gun control legislation that have become a key flash point in the national debate on Gun Violence.

The size of the crowd and the expected participation of white supremacists and marginal militias raised fears that the state could not see a repeat of the violence that exploded in 2017 in Charlottesville. But the rally ended without incident around noon, and the atmosphere was largely festive, the participants in the rally chanting “USA!” and waving signs denouncing Democratic Governor Ralph Northam.

Many demonstrators chose not to enter the designated assembly area, where Northam had instituted a temporary arms ban, and instead packed up in the surrounding streets, many dressed in tactical and camouflage attire and carrying style rifles military as they cheered the speakers.

“I love it. It’s like the Super Bowl for the Second Amendment here,” said P.J. Hudson, a truck driver from Richmond who carried an AR-15 rifle just outside Capitol Square. He was one of the few African American rally participants in the crowd who were mostly white and male, and was often arrested and invited to pose for photos wearing his “Black Guns Matter” sweatshirt.

Authorities said that at 1:40 p.m., no arrests or injuries were reported.

Protesters in Richmond came out in thousands despite the freezing temperatures to send a message to lawmakers, they said.

“The government is not running us, we are running the government,” said Kem Regik, a 20-year-old private security officer from northern Virginia who brought a white flag with a photo of a captioned rifle, ” Come and take it. “

Northam was at the center of the demonstrators’ anger. A poster showed his face superimposed on the body of Adolf Hitler.

But Democratic lawmakers have said the rally will not affect their plans to pass gun control measures, including universal background checks and a limit on the purchase of a handgun. per month.

“I was ready to see a lot more people show up than I actually do and I think that is an indication that a lot of this rhetoric is bragging, quite frankly,” said Del. Chris Hurst, a gun control advocate whose girlfriend journalist was killed in a live shootout in 2015.

Some protesters waved flags with messages of support for President Donald Trump. Trump, in turn, tweeted his support for their goals.

“The Democratic Party of the Greater Commonwealth of Virginia is working hard to take away your rights to the 2nd Amendment,” he tweeted. “This is just the beginning. Don’t let it happen, VOTE REPUBLICAIN in 2020!

Virginia state police, Virginia Capitol police, and Richmond police were present, with officers deploying on rooftops, others patrolling cars and bikes.

Authorities sought to avoid a repeat of the violence that erupted in Charlottesville during one of the largest gatherings of white supremacists and other far-right groups in a decade. Participants brawled with counter-protesters, and an avowed white supremacist drove his car into a crowd, killing one woman and injuring dozens more. Law enforcement officials have been harshly criticized for what white supremacist groups and anti-racist protesters have said is a passive response.

Unlike Charlottesville, there were few signs of counter-protesters challenging gun rights activists.

Police limited access to Capitol Square to a single entrance, and a long queue formed to enter the assembly area.

Gun rights advocates also filled the hallways of the building that houses the offices of legislators. A couple, Jared and Marie March, traveled from Floyd County, more than three hours west of Richmond, to meet with lawmakers.

“Firearms are a way of life we ​​live,” said Marie March, who was concerned about a red flag bill that she believed would allow citizens to be stripped of their guns by because of “subjective criteria”. A proposal to establish universal background checks amounts to “more than Big Brother,” she said. “We just think we have to push the government back to its proper place.”

Monday’s rally was hosted by a gun rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League. The group holds an annual rally at the Capitol, usually a low-key event with a few hundred gun enthusiasts listening to the speeches of a handful of ambitious Republican lawmakers. But this year, many others were present. Second amendment groups identified the state as a rallying point for fighting what they see as a national erosion of gun rights.

Crackdown on proposed new gun restrictions began immediately after Democrats won a majority in the Senate and the House of Delegates in November, with much of the opposition focused on a proposal to ban assault weapons. Over 100 communities have since adopted measures declaring their support for the second amendment.

Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America, among the speakers, said voters should replace the Democrats who controlled the Virginia government.

“We have to throw the butt. We have to clean the house in the next election,” he said.

Jesse Lambert was dressed in a mix of a colonial men’s suit and cargo pants, with a Colt rifle attached to his back. He said he had traveled from Louisiana to show his opposition to the gun control bills. He said the Democrats’ efforts would unfairly punish law-abiding gun owners, particularly those who own AR-style rifles.

“These are ordinary people who carry firearms that are in common use,” he said.

The rally coincided with Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday, which is usually an opportunity for everyday citizens to use a day off to pressure their lawmakers. However, the threat of violence has largely distanced other groups from the Capitol, including gun control groups that hold an annual vigil for victims of gun violence.

When this event was canceled, the students of March for Our Lives, the movement launched after the death of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018, decided that they had to do something.

A group of fifteen students and a high school student slept overnight in the offices of two Democratic lawmakers to ensure they could get to the Capitol area safely. The legislators who welcomed them, Hurst and Del. Dan Helmer – who is sponsoring a bill that would prevent the National Rifle Association from operating an indoor shooting range at its headquarters – also camped.

The students planned to spend the day lobbying.

Michael McCabe, a 17-year-old high school student from northern Virginia, said he started lobbying the General Assembly after the mass shooting of Sandy Hook when he was 11 years old.

“Our main goal is not to engage with armed extremists today,” said McCabe. “We are truly here to be in the Legislative Assembly to make our voices heard.”

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.