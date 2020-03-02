rick-barnes-calls-kentucky-the-‘most-underrated,-underappreciated-group-in-the-state-appropriate-now’

Mike Wilson, Knoxville Information Sentinel Printed three: 40 p.m. ET March 2, 2020 | Up-to-date three: 51 p.m. ET March two, 2020

Rick Barnes has coached his Tennessee workforce in opposition to 26 distinctive opponents this time.

The Vols mentor thinks two of these 26 are a reduce earlier mentioned the relaxation of Tennessee’s opponents – and the rest of higher education basketball.

“I consider Kentucky is the most underrated, underappreciated group in the nation ideal now,” Barnes mentioned. “I believe them, along with Kansas, are the two ideal teams in the country.”

Tennessee (16-13, eight-eight SEC) faces the No. 6 Wildcats (24-five, 14-two) on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Rupp Arena in the back fifty percent of the annual two meetings.

The Vols missing the to start with recreation 77-64 on Feb. 8 in Knoxville. They also lost 74-68 on Jan. 25 at Kansas, which has been the No. one team in the nation for the past two months.

The Wildcats have received eight in a row and 12 of their past 13 games, which includes an SEC-title-clinching get versus Auburn on Saturday.

“I do know why (they are underrated), I guess. All people goes again to losses in November,” Barnes said.

Kentucky experienced a stunning 67-64 defeat versus Evansville on Nov. 12 at Rupp Arena, just one of 3 losses in its very first 11 games. The Wildcats have dropped only two times due to the fact then – an 81-78 decline Jan. 15 at South Carolina on a buzzer-beating Gamecocks shot and a 75-66 loss Feb. 1 at Auburn.

The Wildcats beat Mississippi Condition 3 times later, then Tennessee and have not seemed back again.

“There are a great deal of fantastic coaches in our league,” Barnes stated. “No one particular has completed a greater occupation than John Calipari. … His groups constantly get better, and this time of yr is when they start out actively playing their most effective basketball.”

Tennessee struggled with the most important trio of Kentucky guards in the 1st meeting. Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley put together for 43 details.

Quickley had 15 in the next 50 percent. He is averaging 19.1 details for every game in SEC perform.

“(Kentucky has) two gamers that you have to feel, Immanuel Quickley and Nick Richards, are two men you have to glimpse at as Participant of the Year-form candidates,” Barnes mentioned.

Barnes lauded Kentucky from top to bottom Monday. He explained the Wildcats are enjoying terrific defense, which is major to “lethal” transition offense. The backcourt participate in is enhanced. Richards is actively playing properly, as he sales opportunities the SEC in field-objective share and ranks third in rebounds for each match.

He claimed he would not connect with Kansas and Kentucky the best two teams “if they didn’t have the whole package.”

Tennessee played one particular of its superior games in SEC participate in on Saturday in beating Florida 63-58.

It was UT’s 2nd convention acquire versus a group with a winning file in SEC play. The Vols conquer South Carolina, which is 9-7 in the meeting, on Jan. 11.

“We’re heading to have to proceed to get superior,” Barnes reported. “Our guys coming off the activity against Florida ought to truly feel great, but yet again, (we are) heading on the road and arguably participating in the ideal workforce in university basketball.”