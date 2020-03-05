rick-barnes-saddened-by-devastating-twister-vols-baseball-keeping-benefit-kid’s-clinic

Mike Wilson, Knoxville Information Sentinel Revealed four: 51 p.m. ET March four, 2020 | Current 4: 56 p.m. ET March 4, 2020

Rick Barnes talked to a friend in Cookeville following a tornado rolled by means of Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning.

The Vols coach questioned what UT could do as it heads to the SEC Match up coming 7 days in Nashville.

“He claimed, ‘I’ll consider about it, but in the meantime, the greatest issue you can do is defeat the Wildcats,’ ” Barnes claimed.

Tennessee did that, topping No. 6 Kentucky 81-73 on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena.

“It’s so unhappy what happened there,” Barnes said. “This is a video game, but that is authentic-daily life tragedies. I’m just definitely sad for those persons. I just know we have to keep them in our prayers.”

Autoplay Display Thumbnails Display Captions Very last SlideFollowing Slide

Tennessee baseball by now has a system in place to gain all those influenced after at minimum a single tornado ripped throughout Benton, Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties, killing at least 25 people and injuring dozens additional.

UT will host a absolutely free kid’s clinic from 4: 30-6 p.m. ET Thursday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Donations will be accepted to reward the impacted regions.

Tennessee players and coaches will provide instruction and signal autographs for those people in attendance. The clinic is limited to kids in kindergarten by way of eighth quality.

Autoplay Clearly show Thumbnails Exhibit Captions Past SlideUpcoming Slide

There will also be the likelihood to get Tennessee baseball gear and tickets. Attendees are asked to park in the G16 Garage located on the corner of Volunteer Boulevard and Pat Head Summitt Avenue.

The storm rolled through Middle Tennessee in the early morning several hours Tuesday. It harmed or destroyed homes, enterprises, educational facilities and church buildings.

Among the useless are several kids in Putnam County, which suffered the best human toll. At least 18 people died and 88 were hurt in a two-mile extend west of Cookeville. Another 77 are nonetheless missing.