Rick Bright claims he was shot to ask Hydroxychloroquine

The scientist who leads the Trump administration’s attempt to develop a vaccine for the coronavian claims that it was suddenly assigned after strong objections to continue the investigation into the drug hyrdoxychloroquine, which the President Donald Trump has a rich, glamorous praise as a Covid-19 treatment.

According to reports in the New York Times, Dr. Rick Bright, who was director of the Department of Advanced Biomedical Research and Development (BARDA) of the Department of Health and Human Services, was abruptly fired this week and effectively relegated to a much less important position at the National Institutes of Health.

Bright, who has a doctorate in immunology and molecular pathogenesis, was also removed from his other position as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Readiness and Response. He called on the HHS Inspector General to investigate the circumstances of his dismissal and, in a public statement, did not comment on why he believed he had been fired.

“I believe that this transfer was in response to my insistence that the government invest the billions of dollars allocated by Congress to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in safe and scientifically tested solutions and not in drugs, vaccines and other non-scientific technologies. value, “Bright told the Times, referring to the use of the anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine. “I’m talking about why in order to fight this deadly virus, science – not politics or krononyism – has to lead the way.”

The White House declined to comment on the Times’ story.

But in late March and early April, Trump repeatedly showed hydroxychloroquine – in combination with a dose of the antibiotic azithromycin – in White House updates as a promising treatment for Covid-19. He publicly challenged it as a possible “game of change” and asked, “What do you have to lose?” noting “What do I know, I’m not a doctor?”

Hours before the Times report on Wednesday, the National Institutes of Health officially recommended combating hydroxychloroquine treatment for Covid-19 due to “potential toxicity” and harmful side effects. The announcement came a day after a national VA study of 368 patients with coronavirus who found more deaths and no benefit from using the drug.

